Teases By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email Apr 26, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ART & LIFEMcFarland Community Service Day photos -- A3SCHOOLSMHS alum named Goldwater Scholar -- A7SPORTSGolfers see scores drop -- B1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin