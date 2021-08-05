Wisconsin had 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 1, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures across the state were slightly above normal, but rainfall varied considerably. Some eastern locations received no rainfall, while heavy but spotty rainfall in the west and northwest dropped up to 5 inches of precipitation. Field activities included haying, and harvesting winter wheat, oats for grain, and rye.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 23% short, 64% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 12% very short, 21% short, 62% adequate and 5% surplus.
Corn is reported 86% silking, 3 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn is 23% in the dough stage, 3 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Corn condition was 75% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Soybeans are reported 88% blooming, even with last year but 7 days ahead of the average. The soybean crop was 61% setting pods, even with last year but 5 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition remained at 72% good to excellent.
Oats are reported 92% coloring, 2 days behind last year but 7 days ahead of average. Oats are 28% harvested, 1 day behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Oat condition rated 76% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Potato harvest is reported 8% complete. Potato condition is rated 93% good to excellent, 3 percentage points below last week.
Winter wheat is reported 80% harvested for grain, 7 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is 96% complete, 6 days ahead of both last year and the average. The third cutting is 45% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and also 4 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 73% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 62% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.