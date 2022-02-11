Dredging began Feb. 2 on Cravath and Trippe lakes as part of the Lakes Drawdown Project in the City of Whitewater.
In an effort to freeze out invasive species, restore navigation channels, and improve overall health within the lakes, the City of Whitewater began the process of draining Tripp and Cravath Lakes in July 2019.
Originally planned to last 24 months over three calendar years, the project was extended an additional year to ensure the maximum amount of lakebed exposure for freezing and/or dredging.
Stout Construction started removing dredged material from both lakes last week. This followed several weeks of preparation with a controlled burn, skinning snow and vegetation from the top and laying down wood matting.
The controlled burn helped to stop vegetation in the planned dredged areas. The skinning of snow and vegetation cleared the ground for direct access to cold temperatures. The areas to be dredged need 18 inches of frozen ground to allow for excavating equipment to drive on and remove materials.
Due to the warmer temperatures, not all areas to be dredged had enough frost to begin the process. Wood matting was placed in many locations that did not freeze to allow for the equipment to drive over without sinking.
The warmer temperatures forced crews to alter their planned dredging times. When temperatures rise and the sun warms the ground, crews must stop the process to keep equipment from sinking.
Over the past week, the workers dredged after temperatures dropped and under cloudy skies, including in the evening and early morning hours. This process will continue for several weeks.
Crews were able to to spend over 20 hours dredging Trippe Lake and 10 hours digging into Cravath Lake last weekend. They were to resume evening dredging on Wednesday.