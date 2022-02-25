McFarland, Deforest robotics clubs learn science, teamwork skills

Success in robotics takes skills in engineering and mathematics. Having teamwork and good mentors is also helpful. The DeForest Area School District robotics club got a chance to show off all those skills Saturday with an open house event at Windsor Elementary School.
The teamwork skills go beyond the weekly club gatherings with advisors Angela Flickinger-Pierce and Sarah Shagam at DeForest Area Middle School (grades 7-8) and Harvest Intermediate School (4-6). This was the first year for the program at DeForest, so it relied on mentorship from the McFarland Indian Mounds Middle School team and its advisor Alan Kinnaman. McFarland has used the VEX IQ robots for six years.
Kinnaman and the McFarland club invited DeForest down for a practice competition in early winter. DeForest returned the favor on Saturday.
In the VEX IQ Challenge, students build a robot using the VEX IQ robotics platform to solve an engineering challenge that is presented in the form of a game. VEX IQ challenge teams work together scoring points in teamwork matches, and also get to show off their robot’s skills individually in driver controlled and autonomous skills challenges. This can include switching controls from one operator to another during competition and working with students from another school.
“It’s science-based play,” Flickinger-Pierce said of the afterschool sessions. “You get to do something cool with people you don’t know so well.”
The students complete construction of their robots with VEX IQ. Kinnaman said the challenge includes designing and programming the robots to best complete the season’s challenges.
The challenge station in Windsor had students collecting yellow foam balls from a grid area and then figuring out how to best scoop them into a collection basket.
In addition to showing off what they have accomplished in robotics, the open house was a chance for the students to see the state of the art at the industry level. Evco Plastics of DeForest was on hand. The company set up an interactive station with two robotic arms. It wasn’t wrestling, but chess on this day as the students could use programming pads to determine the sequence of moves along the X, Y, and Z axis of the board.
On any given workday, the robots would be used to do a variety of tasks such as assembly or testing components once the piece is complete. The company has more than 200 robots on the work floor at all its locations.
Company representatives were at the event all day, showing visitors how quickly the programming pad functions can be learned to direct the robot. The company hopes to expand the mentoring role it provides to the club. It is an active member of the Dane County Youth Apprenticeship program.
At another station, the students could program their robots to scoop up candy along the route. Evco volunteers also helped with a station where the students picked up plastic eggs and then delivered them precisely to a given point.
The center of the gymnasium provided a popular station as the students worked together to use their robots in games of capture the flag.
There were engineering and arts stations for younger visitors at the open house.