A pregnant woman can pass CMV to her unborn baby. The virus in the woman’s blood can cross through the placenta and infect the baby. This can happen when a pregnant woman is infected with CMV for the first time or is infected with CMV again during pregnancy.
People who have frequent contact with young children may be at greater risk of CMV infection because young children are a common source of CMV. By the age of 5 years, one in three children has been infected with CMV, but usually does not have symptoms. CMV can be present in a child’s body fluids for months after they become infected.
Most people with CMV infection have no symptoms and aren’t aware that they have been infected. A woman who is infected with CMV can pass the virus to her developing baby during pregnancy.
As a parent of a young child or a childcare provider, you may be able to lessen your risk of getting CMV by reducing contact with saliva and urine from babies and young children. The saliva and urine of children with CMV have high amounts of the virus. You can avoid getting a child’s saliva in your mouth by, for example, not sharing food, utensils, or cups with a child. Also, you should wash your hands after changing diapers. These cannot eliminate your risk of getting CMV but may lessen the chances of getting it.
Source: Centers for Disease Control
