Fiction
“The Book of Cold Cases” by Simon St. James
In 1977, Claire Lake, Oregon, was shaken by the Lady Killer Murders: Two men, seemingly randomly, were murdered with the same gun, with strange notes left behind. Beth Greer was the perfect suspect-a rich, eccentric twenty-three-year-old woman, seen fleeing one of the crimes. She was acquitted and retreated to the isolation of her mansion. Oregon, 2017: Shea Collins is a receptionist by day; by night, she runs a true crime website, the Book of Cold Cases-a passion fueled by the attempted abduction she escaped as a child. When she meets Beth by chance, Shea asks her for an interview. Surprisingly, Beth says yes, but Shea soon notices that something isn’t right. Items move when she's not looking; she could swear she's seen a small girl outside the window. The allure of learning the truth is too much to resist, but is she making friends with a murderer, or do other dangers lurk in the house?
“The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay
"The night was expected to bring tragedy." So begins one of the most highly-anticipated thrillers of 2022. It's New Year's Eve 1999. Y2K is expected to end in chaos: planes falling from the sky, elevators plunging to earth, world markets collapsing. A digital apocalypse. None of that happens. But at a Blockbuster Video in New Jersey, four teenagers are attacked. Only one survives. Police identify a suspect, one of the victim’s boyfriends, but he disappears. Fifteen years later, more teens are attacked at an ice cream store in the same town, and again only one makes it out alive. In the aftermath, three lives intersect: one of the lone survivors, the brother of the fugitive accused, and FBI agent Sarah Keller who must delve into the secrets of both nights-stirring up memories of teen love and lies-to uncover the truth about murders on the night shift. Twisty, poignant, and redemptive, “The Night Shift” is a story about the legacy of trauma and how the broken can come out on the other side, and it solidifies Finlay as one of the new leading voices in the world of thriller. An electrifying new novel about a pair of small-town murders fifteen years apart-and the ties that bind them.
Nonfiction
“The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman
It was long ago, but not as long as it seems - the Berlin Wall fell and the Twin Towers collapsed. In the beginning, almost every name and address was listed in a phone book and everyone answered their landline. By the end of the 1990s, however, exposing someone’s address was an act of emotional violence and nobody picked up their new cell phone if they didn’t know who it was. It was an era that brought about a revolution we’re still trying to understand.
“Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered” by Maureen Johnson
In the England of murder mysteries and TV detectives, no destination is deadlier than a quaint country village, and you never know you're in a murder village until it's too late. No attraction or local character is safe--whether in the pub for a pint, or on the manicured grounds of the local estate for a shooting party, bodies can turn up anywhere! Danger lurks around every cobblestone corner. If you are foolish enough to make the trip, at least be prepared. Also available in Overdrive.
Large Print
“The Match” by Harlan Coben
From the creator of the #1 hit Netflix series Stay Close comes a gripping new thriller in which Wilde follows a tip that may finally reveal the truth behind his abandonment—only to end up in the sights of a ruthless killer. After months away, Wilde has returned to the Ramapo Mountains in the wake of a failed bid at domesticity that confirmed what he’s known all along He’s meant for a solitary existence, free from the restraints of modern life. Then a DNA match on an online ancestry database brings Wilde closer to his past and finally gives him the chance to track down his father. Also available on audio CD.
“What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris
In the vein of Jesmyn Ward's “Salvage the Bones” and Sue Monk Kidd's “The Secret Life of Bees”, this is a coming-of-age novel told by almost-eleven-year-old Kenyatta Bernice (KB), as she and her sister try to make sense of their new life with their estranged grandfather in the wake of their father's death and their mother's disappearance. Named A Most Anticipated Book of 2022, “Harris rewrites the coming-of-age story with Black girlhood at the center.”—New York Times Book Review.
Audiobooks
“The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang
The residents of Haven, Wisconsin have dined on the Fine Chao restaurant's delicious Americanized Chinese food for thirty-five years, happy to ignore any unsavory whispers about the family owners. But when brash, charismatic, and tyrannical patriarch Leo Chao is found dead-presumed murdered-his sons find they've drawn the exacting gaze of the entire town. The ensuing trial brings to light potential motives for all three brothers: Dagou, the restaurant's reckless head chef; Ming, financially successful but personally tortured; and the youngest, gentle but lost college student James. Brimming with heartbreak, comedy, and suspense, “The Family Chao” offers a kaleidoscopic, highly entertaining portrait of a Chinese American family grappling with the dark undercurrents of a seemingly pleasant small town.
“In the Shadow of the Mountain” by Silvia Lavado Vasquez
When Silvia's mother called her home to Peru, she knew something had to give. A Latinx hero in the elite tech world of Silicon Valley, she was hanging by a thread, deep in the throes of alcoholism, hiding her sexuality from her family, and repressing her history of child abuse. The visit would become a turning point in her life. She started climbing and there was something about the brute force required for the ascent, the restricted oxygen at altitude, the vast expanse of emptiness, and the risk. The nearness of death woke her up and she took her biggest pain to the highest mountain: Everest. Few have reached the summit, but Silvia didn't go alone. She gathered a group of female survivors and their strength and propelled her forward. A remarkable story of heroism, one which awakens in all of us a lust for adventure, gratitude for the strong women in our lives, and faith in our own resilience.
Teen
“Akata Woman” by Nnedi Okorafor
From the moment Sunny Nwazue discovered she had magic flowing in her blood, she sought to understand and control her powers. Throughout her adventures in “Akata Witch” and “Akata Warrior”, she had to navigate the balance between nearly everything in her life–America and Nigeria, the “normal” world and the one infused with juju, human and spirit, good daughter and powerful Leopard Person. Now, those hard lessons and abilities are put to the test – she must go on a mission to find a precious object and return it to the spider deity Udide, but defeating the guardians of Udide's ghazal will put all of Sunny's hard lessons and abilities to the test. Also available in Overdrive.
“Passport” by Sophia Glock
Young Sophia has lived in so many different countries, she can barely keep count. Stationed now with her family in Central America because of her parents' work, Sophia feels displaced as an American living abroad, when she has hardly spent any of her life in America. Everything changes when she reads a letter she was never meant to see and uncovers her parents' secret. They are not who they say they are. They are working for the CIA. As Sophia tries to make sense of this news, and the web of lies surrounding her, she begins to question everything.
Children’s
“The Big Bath House” by Kyo Maclear & Gracey Zhang
Soon after a young girl arrives in Japan, she, her grandmother, her aunties, and some cousins celebrate cultural traditions together while visiting a bath house. With lyrical text and gorgeous illustrations, this picture book is based on Kyo Maclear's loving memories of childhood visits to Japan, and is an ode to the ties that bind generations of women together.
“Star Fish” by Lisa Fipps
Ever since Ellie wore a whale swimsuit and made a big splash at her fifth birthday party, she's been bullied about her weight. To cope, she tries to live by the Fat Girl Rules—like "no making waves," "avoid eating in public," and "don't move so fast that your body jiggles." And she's found her safe space—her swimming pool—where she feels weightless in a fat-obsessed world. Fortunately, Ellie has allies in her dad, her therapist, and her new neighbor, Catalina, who loves Ellie for who she is, and learns to become unapologetically being her own fabulous self. Also available in large print and in Overdrive.