Joseph Usher Sr., 37
Joseph S. Usher Sr., 37, Milton, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Beloit. Visitation was June 9 at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
James Matchette, 64
James Matchette, 64, Milton, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jerrolyn Heimbecker, 72
Jerrolyn Anne Heimbecker, 72, Milton, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday June 17, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services June 17 at the funeral home.