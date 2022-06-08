As the Lodi School District comes out of a fairly isolated COVID-19 outbreak hitting in the last weeks of the spring semester, the district's Medical Advisory Committee discussed how to keep people informed without losing them to update fatigue.
At the start of the Tuesday afternoon meeting district nurse Jean Winter started by sharing data from the State Department of Health and Human Services, with a new grid visual aid to represent community COVID-19 risk and severity.
The chart showed categories of green, yellow and orange for low, medium and high risk based on the number of hospital admissions and number of new cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period. Winter then showed contrasting maps of the state with green, yellow, and orange counties.
"There was a little pocket in the higher risk category in LaCrosse, but that has faded away now," said Winter. "Columbia County is in the medium risk right now, as well as Dane, and the counties to the north are in the green area."
Going to the district's COVID dashboard showing reported cases since mid-April, Winter pointed out that although most of the schools consistently had no cases or cases in the low single digits, the middle school had an outbreak of 33 cases and 24 cases among students and staff in the first two weeks of May.
The high school had a smaller jump in infections, in that period, going from four, to 10, then down to eight.
The meeting went into closed session to discuss details with doctors Masaru Furukawa in Spring Green, Andrea Chao in Lodi, and Nathan Grunewald in Prairie du Sac.
Later, coming back into open session, Lodi School District Superintendent Vince Breunig asked the doctors for their opinions on the recommended level of caution going forward, starting with what COVID-19 testing should be acceptable for reporting with the schools.
The PCR tests have been acceptable, while antigen tests or at-home testing have not been recognized due to differing rates of false positives or false negative results, in part due to hazards of tests being performed at home without the aid of medical expertise.
The district has provided guidance for families indicating that students should be tested if they show any of the specified COVID-19 symptoms.
"At this point we are still requiring that if you have the COVID symptoms, you are required to have a PCR-based test or an AAT, which is the rapid PCR test," Winter explained. "If you're positive with COVID you would stay home for five days with day-zero being the day that symptoms had started, and then you can be back at school if your symptoms are improving on days six through 10 if you have a mask on."
During that period of days six through 10, extra distancing is also required during meals, but during recess, students can be unmasked outside. Policy involving "close contacts" with individuals who have tested positive for COVID has been limited to recommendations of wearing masks through day 10 and getting tested on day five.
Winter estimated that a fair share of students have been in line with those recommendations given use of the district's on-site testing, putting a rough figure at 20% with variables including however many are testing elsewhere, but not reporting with the school, or those taking precautions due to contact or symptoms, but not getting a formal test.
"And then the question is what do we do for the summer, and what do we do going forward?" said Winter.
Breunig pointed out that there are still signs on the district building doors saying that face coverings are recommended, but the number of students and staff wearing masks is fairly low.
"Do we change the signs to making it something that is encouraged," said Breunig, "or at some point, do we just go silent?"
One idea that came up in a discussion with UW Pediatric Hospitalist Sabrina Butteris, who was unable to attend the online meeting, according to Breunig, was to tie signage to most recent reports of community transmission.
Furukawa suggested a policy similar to how the Department of Natural Resources announces fire hazards along the highway. It is never at the forefront of his day-to-day thinking, but in the instance that the sign goes from green to yellow or red, he is liable to notice when driving by the Smokey the Bear sign and make a note that it isn't a good time for fires.
"I hate to be a pessimist," said Furukawa, "but if we're in the red--which we didn't even hit in this last spike--we're probably in a very bad place if we get there. And I think we should always keep the possibility of requiring masks if it ever gets that hairy."
Grunewald highlighted that in those events that it would be important to inform the public of the reasons for why policies are being enacted.
"We don't ever want people to get sick ever," said Grunewald, "but 'recommended' really becomes important because we become fearful that people will just have to stay home because there won't be any people to educate their children."
During a highpoint of infections across the district earlier in the year, Breunig would later explain to the Board of Education, the decision to keep schools open was a day-to-day decision based on whether they had enough healthy staff available, with administrative staff taking on substitute teaching duties.
Regarding the policy of required masking for days six through 10 of an infection, or if unwilling to wear a mask, staying out for the full 10 days, Breunig did not foresee any alterations.
"The virus hasn't changed its transmission ability except to make it easier," said Grunewald, "so I don't know why we would ease those restrictions."
Likewise, Furukawa voiced his support for maintaining that protocol.
For those who have been close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID, it is recommended to wear a mask for the subsequent five days and to get tested. Breunig expected that to remain a recommendation.
"We kind of went away from requiring them to do that," said Breunig, later going on to tell the group that he was working under the assumption that there would inevitably be significant pushback if any new requirements were put in place.
Going back to the issue of legitimate COVID testing, Breunig told the committee that in earlier discussion Butteris had supported accepting at-home testing, given that there is already a significant level of the honor system being in place not only in COVID mitigation, but for other health issues. One example was in the case of strep throat, in which the district does not require documentation proving a positive test from a doctor, but they will take a family at their word in excusing that student.
"The fact that they're willing to test is a step up," said Grunewald. "The greater good is that it will catch more positive cases."
If there were an onset or worsening of symptoms, the school would recommend a student get another test and take precautions, which, as Chao explained, would still apply in other cases.
"Even if you have the flu, you're really not supposed to go back to school until you have no fever for 24 hours," said Chao. "So with any illness, that should be the case before you go back, and if you're getting worse, you test again. I think that's reasonable."
At the end of the meeting, Breunig told the committee that the recommendations would remain as such at least until the next Board of Education meeting. At the last school board meeting, members voted to rescind the policy of district administrators defaulting to following the committee's recommendations, but recommendations would instead come before the board and voted upon before they could be enacted.
The next Lodi School District Board of Education meeting is scheduled for June 13.