The Sun Prairie Cardinals boys soccer team, now ranked No.2 in Division 1, remained undefeated Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a 3-1 win over McFarland. While this was the first time the Cardinals had been scored on all season, the overwhelming offensive production provided by senior midfielder Andrew Nolan gave his team plenty of lift to keep them out of the loss column. The Cardinals are now 3-0-1 on the season.
Nolan and his Cardinals wasted no time getting to work. Just over three minutes into the match, Nolan buried a goal, assisted by senior forward Gabe Voung, to give Sun Prairie a lead it would never relinquish.
The two teams battled for some time longer. As usual, Sun Prairie was the aggressor, dominating time of possession and making it difficult for McFarland to spark any offense. Instead, it was Sun Prairie that would strike next. In about the 30th minute, Voung set Nolan up again. The duo combined for their second goal of the game and the Cardinals took that 2-0 lead into halftime.
Speaking of not wasting time, Nolan got right to work again in the second half. Just 19 seconds after the starting whistle, Nolan netted an unassisted goal and achieved the elusive hat trick to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
From there, the Cardinals could lay off of the break-neck pace their offense was operating at. Smart, precise passing became a priority as Sun Prairie bled clock with a victory in sight.
With about 13 minutes left to play, McFarland managed to sneak a goal past Sun Prairie's junior keeper Carsten Ganter. This was the first goal allowed all season for Sun Prairie, and Ganter had made six outstanding saves prior to the goal being scored. It was nothing too severe as the Cardinals defense locked up and kept the final score at 3-1.
Next up, Sun Prairie will get its first taste of Big 8 Conference play. The Cardinals will host Madison La Follette Thursday, Sept. 9. The Lancers are 0-2-1 and have only scored one goal this season. With Sun Prairie's offense firing on all cylinders behind the likes of Nolan and Voung, the Lancers should have their hands full with this Cardinals squad.