Lake Mills Light & Water is conducting a survey for the small to midsize businesses it serves, with the goal of gathering insight on overall satisfaction with the utility. The utility will use the information to determine how it can best support the community’s development and economic growth, while ensuring local businesses receive safe, reliable, and affordable service.
Lake Mills Light & Water’ business customers may receive an email this month asking for feedback. The utility encourages businesses to participate in the survey, which is being conducted by its not-for-profit wholesale power supplier, WPPI Energy, through E Source, a third-party vendor.
“As the electric utility industry continues to evolve, we remain as dedicated as ever to understanding the changing needs of local businesses, and increasing customers’ already strong level of satisfaction,” said Paul Hermanson, Director of Public Works. “By regularly measuring satisfaction levels, we can respond to customers efficiently and effectively.”
The market research also will measure customer awareness of programs and services the utility offers.
“As a locally owned utility, our business customers matter to us and the rest of the community, and we want to see them continue to thrive. The information we collect from this survey will help us better meet their needs and expectations,” said Hermanson.