The Monona Grove boys swim team finished first and the McFarland boys swim team finished third at the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
McFarland
Luke Morrison finished third in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 58.55 seconds, while Jack O’Connor (1:02.83) finished fifth. Gavinn Vega took fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of two minutes and 25.95 seconds.
The 200-yard relay team of Lyon Hall, Morrison, O’Connor and Isaac Levin finished sixth with a time of 1:47.52. Hall finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.09.
Levin finished tied for fifth (24.98) in the 50-yard freestyle, and finished 14th (57.47) in the 100-yard freestyle. Hall took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.79 as Morrison (57.50) finished seventh.
Ben Miles (1:06.64) and Nathan Dant (1:06.80) finished ninth and 10th in the 100-yard butterfly. Nathan Acton swam to a seventh-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:40.91.
The 50-yard freestyle team of Vega, Levin, O’Connor and Miles finished fifth with a time of 3:27.06. Dant, Acton, Ty Eschmeyer and Spencer Phillips finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.95 seconds. Alex Voss took ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.32.
Monona Grove
Winning six events on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Monona Grove boys swim team took first at the Sauk Prairie Invitational.
The 50-yard freestyle relay team of senior Jonah Elfers, sophomore Danny O’Malley, sophomore Ethan Johnson and senior Eli Kuzma took first with a time of three minutes and 11.68 seconds.
Senior Cameron Tejeda won the 100-yard backstroke in 52.90 seconds as Johnson (57.36) took sixth. Tejeda (52.14) won the 100-yard butterfly, beating out Elfers (52.58), who finished second. Elfers won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.57 seconds.
Senior Caleb Jondle took first with a time of 5:08.05 in the 500-yard freestyle. Jondle won the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.76), outracing freshman teammate Hayden McGlynn (2:07.79), who placed second.
The 200-yard medley team of Tejeda, McGlynn, Johnson and Elfers (1:42.04) took second. Johnson finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.25.
Kuzma finished sixth (1:05.89) in the 100-yard individual medley. O’Malley swam to a fifth-place time (53.58) in the 100-yard freestyle.
The 100-yard freestyle relay team of junior Joey Thompson, sophomore Jack Burke, Jondle and O’Malley took third with a time of 48.38. McGlynn took fourth (1:07.59) in the 100-yard backstroke.
Team scores: Monona Grove 463, Sauk Prairie 349, McFarland 319.5, Waunakee 301, Milton 247.5, Pewaukee co-op 241, Edgewood 204.