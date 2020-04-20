The Wisconsin Hunter Education Instructor Association (WHEIA) has awarded three UW Stevens Point students $500 scholarship. The Wisconsin-wide Scholarship Program is to recognize and provide financial assistance to students pursuing a degree in Natural Resources, Fisheries & Wildlife fields of study who demonstrate scholastic achievement, leadership ability, and dedication to wildlife conservation.
The scholarship recipients include Adam Tess of Sun Prairie.
WHEIA, www.wheia.com, is a Wisconsin nonprofit corporation public charity. The mission of WHEIA is to ensure the future of Wisconsin's hunting heritage through Hunter Safety Education targeted education, research and management partnerships at the grass-roots level and beyond.
