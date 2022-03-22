Thoughts on spring

As the weather starts to warm up, the snow begins to melt and the birds start to come back, we know that spring is near. I have always enjoyed spring and especially enjoy listening to the birds sing as I get up and get ready for a new day. Spring is symbolic of a reawakening in nature, but it also a time of preparation. Preparing for the end of the current school year and also preparing for the start of the upcoming school year.
There are several major tasks that the district is now working on with the goal of completing before the end of the current school year. One of the major tasks that we work on is the finalization of the 2022-2023 school budget. Though budgeting is a year-round process, it is always our goal to have a draft budget to present to the Board indicating what we expect for revenues in the upcoming year and also the corresponding expenditures. The formal adoption of the budget will not be until October, but the draft budget gives both the Board and administrative team a guidebook for what dollars the district feels it has to expend on staff, supplies, materials, equipment and professional development for the upcoming school year.
Another major task the district is working on is the five-year strategic plan. At our last Board of Education meeting, the Board discussed the following three overarching strategic goals:
Goal 1: To provide a curriculum and instructional strategies that provides our students with the inspiration, confidence, knowledge, skills and opportunities to successfully prepare them for their future.
Goal 2: To provide a school environment that is mentally, emotionally, and physically safe for students and staff.
Goal 3: To build strong cooperative relationships with parents, governmental agencies, businesses and the greater McFarland community.
The Board asked the administrative team to start working on the specific action plans and indicators to measure success for the first goal. We are now in the process of formulating the specific action plans under the first goal and the how we would measure whether or not we are making progress on these action plans. The Board will discuss the draft action plans and progress indicators at its next Board meeting on Monday, March 21. If the draft action plans are in line with the Board’s expectations, then the administrative team will start working on the action plans and progress indicators for the other strategic goals. It is currently our hope to have the plan completed and ready for the Board’s approval by the end of May or beginning of June. Once it is completed, the district will put the strategic goals, actions plans and progress indicators on the district’s website for everyone to view and follow.
Another project that we are working on is the reviewing the current employee handbooks. After Act 10 took away most of the bargaining rights of unions, employee handbooks became the vehicle for describing the responsibilities, working conditions, benefits and expectations that exist between the Board and the employees of a school district. The administrators and staff are now reviewing the language that currently exists in the handbooks and making suggested changes for how the handbook language can be improved and/or clarified. After everyone has had a chance to provide input into the handbook language, the revised handbooks will be brought to the Board for their review and eventual approval. It is our hope to have these revisions made and approved by the Board of Education prior to the end of this school year, so that the new handbooks are ready for everyone by the start of the next school year.
While these are some of the major projects that are currently being worked on within the district. Each of the buildings are also currently working on their schedules for the next school year, the staffing for each of their buildings, and the professional development needed at both the district and buildings levels. As we are approaching the last quarter of the 2021-2022 school year and the graduation of our seniors on Sunday, June 5, 2022, we are also gearing up for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
As always, I want to thank each of you for your support throughout this school year and your continuing support in the future.