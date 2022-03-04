A recent traffic survey shows that Cottage Grove residents have safety concerns about County Highway BB, County Highway N, Gaston Road, Vilas Road and Sandpiper Trail.
The Dane County Traffic Safety Commission held a listening session on Thursday, Feb. 24 to discuss a recent traffic survey and local concerns about area traffic.
The commission made the survey available to county residents in late October, in hopes of developing safe and effective strategies to decrease injuries and deaths.
Traffic Safety Development Coordinator Lisa Bullard was involved with the project under the umbrella of Safe Communities Madison, which co-led the project with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
“We wanted to get input from the communities, and provide that back to the traffic survey commission,” Bullard-Cawthorne said, “in order to prioritize areas” for the commission.
The region covered by this listening session included the village and town of Cottage Grove, the village of Cambridge, the village and town of Deerfield and the town of Christiana.
A total of 133 responses were received, 19 from the village of Cambridge and four from town of Christiana residents. Town of Deerfield residents submitted four responses and the village of Deerfield residents shared 11.
Survey respondents shared what they thought were the biggest traffic safety issues in their respective communities.
Ultimately, 95 respondents identified speed as their top concern; 61 said failing to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists was a concern; 60 said inattentive driving was an issue; 58 said that aggressive driving was an issue; and 24 identified drugs and alcohol as a top concern.
The survey also asked respondents to identify locations in their communities where they had the most traffic concerns.
In the village of Cottage Grove, the survey identified the County Highway BB corridor between Vilas and Main Street as a concern. Respondents also said that the intersection of County Highway N and Gaston Road, and County Highway N, also known as Main Street, running through the village were issues.
Village of Cottage Grove public works director JJ Larson shared some steps that the village had taken, and will be taking, to improve traffic safety.
Larson shared that a traffic signal was recently installed at the intersection of County Highway BB and Buss Road. A rapid flashing beacon was added at Main Street and Clark Street in 2021, to increase safety accessing the Glacial Drumlin State Trail. Crosswalks were added at Sandpiper and County Highway BB in 2020, and the Main Street bike trail was extended in its first phase in 2019. Traffic signal and turn lanes were also added to the intersection of Main Street and School Road in 2017.
Larson said the village has a handful of projects and safety efforts planned for 2022. The installation of two permanent speed signs are planned on County Highway BB, and the Cottage Grove Police Department plans to use its mobile speed sign, and a new radar traffic speed count device, to identify problem areas.
Main Street’s bike trail will be extended in a second phase, to complete the multi-use path from the Glacial Drumlin State Trail head north through village limits. Flashing beacons are planned at the intersections of Main Street and Oak Street, and Main Street and Limestone Pass.
Cottage Grove is also preparing for the reconstruction of West Oak Street, including a multi-use path addition, and the reconstruction of East Taylor Street, which includes striped bike lanes.
In the town of Cottage Grove, the survey said that Vilas Road, Sandpiper Trail and Gaston Road were concerns for residents.
In Deerfield, the survey identified the intersection of Main Street and Simonson Boulevard, near the entrance to Deerfield Middle-High School, as a concern. Laurits said there’s a pedestrian crossing there.
There are also local concerns about Main Street at the Glacial Drumlin State Trail trailhead, with people worried about pedestrians crossing safety.
That could improve soon, however.
A 2023 reconstruction of State Highway 73 through downtown will “tear up the entire road through Deerfield,” Laurits added.
In the town of Deerfield, survey respondents expressed concern over U.S. Highway 12-18 between Halvorson Lane and Oak Park Road. And in the town of Christiana, U.S. Highway 12-18 between State Farm Road and State Highway 134 was identified.
A handful of Deerfield residents shared their feedback in the listening session, identifying the interchange ramp at Highway 73, future traffic from the Amazon facility at the corner of County Highways N and TT and the trail head crossing in Deerfield as concerns.
In Cambridge, the top location identified was the intersection on the village’s west side, where U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 18 merge.
Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Laurits, a member of the Cambridge-Deerfield Police Department, said the department continues to monitor traffic at that intersection and recently added a speed board there.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering a future project to address traffic flow there, Laurits said, with either a stop light or a roundabout being considered near the site of a possible future expanded Kwik Trip.
Laurits also said the intersection of Main and Water streets in Cambridge was identified in the survey as a problem area, with concerns about vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians. The department is monitoring traffic there, as well, recently installed crosswalk signs there and is considering a lighted crosswalk, he said.
“The sheer volume of being a U.S. highway, it just brings a ton of traffic,” Laurits said.
Bullard-Cawthorne shared recent Dane County fatality data as well.
“Last year, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of crashes that have occurred in Dane County,” Bullard-Cawthorne said.
Crash data shows that for the last decade, Dane County averaged around 30 fatal deaths each year. In 2021, that number spiked by 20. In 2021, Dane County saw 46 fatal crashes with 50 deaths.
Those fatal crashes, Bullard-Cawthorne said, were spread across the county, and spanned all kinds of roadways. Rural roads, highways and suburban roads were all implicated.
In Area 5, which includes Deerfield, Cambridge, Christiana and Cottage Grove, there were 205 crashes between 2017 and 2021, with 7 fatalities and 289 injuries. Of those, 67 were speed related, with one fatality. Another 32 were caused by distracted driving;39 were caused by travelers not wearing a seat belt, one of which caused a fatality; and 48 were attributed to alcohol or drugs.
This area saw 31 crashes involving teenage drivers, with one fatality. There were 39 crashes involving individuals over age 65; 20 crashes involving motorcycles; 2 crashes involving pedestrians; and 2 involving bicycles.
Bullard-Cawthorne said the data shows that several crashes occurred where U.S. Highway 12-18 splits in Cambridge, and along State Highway 73 in Deerfield.
Bullard-Cawthorne added that “there are racial disparities as to the populations that are being most affected” by vehicle crashes, so the traffic commission will involve that in its considerations moving forward.
The Dane County Traffic Safety Commission is considering hosting another community session in May to strategize on possible solutions to ongoing traffic issues.