Playgrounds open
The City of Milton officially opened all playgrounds May 21, at the end of Rock County’s Safer at Home Order.
A city Facebook post says: “The equipment will not be sanitized, and you should use the equipment at your own risk. We ask our community members to practice good hygiene and safe physical distancing. Please remain home if you are sick.”
The bathrooms at the parks and the splash pad will remain closed until further notice.
In addition, the park pavilions and the Community House will not be rented during the month of June. The city will continue to review the metrics being monitored by the Rock County Public Health Department in conjunction with their phased reopening plan to evaluate opening the park bathrooms, splash pad, and the Community House and pavilions for rentals.
Library to continue curbside pickup
The Milton Public Library via Facebook announced curbside pickup will continue for the next couple of weeks. A May 21 Facebook post says: “There are some safety measures that need to be put into place and our new public computers need to be installed and up and running before we slowly open up to the public.”
Drive-in worship continues at St. John’s
Drive-in worship will continue 9 a.m. on Sundays until further notice at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 E. High St. By tuning into 99.5 FM, church attendees can hear Pastor Larry Schwanke.
Dangerous time for motorists
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and Division of State Patrol remind motorists to be extra alert for deer along roadways. Deer activity typically increases during May and June as females search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.
Crashes between deer and motor vehicles tend to peak in the fall, however the May/June period is when motorists are most likely to be injured in a deer/vehicle crash.
Counties with higher traffic volumes and deer populations tend to record the most crashes.
A county-by-county breakdown indicates Dane County had the most reported deer/vehicle crashes in Wisconsin last year with 859, followed by Waukesha County with 823 and Washington County with 758.
If a collision with a deer is unavoidable:
- Brake firmly. Stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving which can result in a loss of vehicle control and a more serious crash.
- Motorcyclists should slow down, brake firmly and swerve if necessary to avoid hitting the deer. Try to stay within your lane to avoid hitting other objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.