Pottery, photographs, paintings and more will all be part of Art Walk 2022. Twelve new artists have signed up for the annual self-guided Art Walk through the Marquette and Atwood neighborhoods in Madison’s near East side.
The Marquette-Atwood Art Walk is set for Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Nearly all of our artists from last year are returning, plus we have 12 new artists this year.” said Debbie Olin, event organizer of the 12th annual Marquette-Atwood Art Walk on Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We had such a wonderful turnout last year and to see it grow this much in just one year is really amazing.”
Attendees will find a wide variety of artists skilled in watercolor and acrylic painting, jewelry, pottery and ceramics, photography, pen and ink illustrations, fiber arts and wearables, sculpture, stained glass, and stop-motion animation.
The 32 artists will display their work at 26 residential locations in the near Eastside.
One new artist this year is Laura Shirley of Hope Art! Her collage photography is printed on metallic paper. She will display her work at 1854 Spaight St., Madison.
The event is free. Items will be available for purchase from the individual artists. All displays will be outdoors.
Art Walk was started in 2011 by two locally well-known potters, Jenny Blasen and Gloria Van Dixhorn.
“Art Walk has grown to a fun day where many people make a day of strolling the neighborhood and checking out some pretty amazing views of Lake Monona,” says Debbie. “Plus, there are so many wonderful restaurants, coffee hangouts, and shops on the near Eastside, that it really makes for a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”
Digital maps are available online at https://www.marquette-atwoodartwalk.com/or scan the QR code on promotional posters and postcards. Paper maps are available at Hatch Art House, 1248 Williamson St., or from participating artists. Maps are important this year with some artists at different locations due to road construction. Please note that all road work is halted on Sundays, enabling safe access.
Also, be sure to check out the Marquette-Atwood Neighborhood Art Walk Facebook page where you can view some of the works by the artists.