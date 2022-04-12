McFarland School District has hired a new principal to fill the soon to be vacant position at Indian Mound Middle School after promoting current building principal Aaron Tarnutzer to superintendent.
Jamie Thomas, who currently serves as principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona, has been selected and will take on her new role in July after being officially approved by the board of education at their next meeting on April 18.
Tarnutzer’s first job as superintendent, he said, was to hire his replacement as the principal.
When he was first hired as principal, 10 years ago, there was a list of qualities the district was looking for in their candidates. To this day, Tarnutzer has the list on the back of his office door, to remind him of the district’s vision.
Tarnutzer said he wanted a similar approach in the hiring process this time around, so staff played an integral role in the selection process by first responding to a questionnaire about the qualities they were looking for in a new principal.
Then, staff members were able to take part in the search committee, which had no limit on the number of members according to Tarnutzer. Eighteen staff members took on the task and landed on Thomas as the right candidate for the job.
“It was a resounding expression of confidence in Jamie, that she’d be the best person for the role,” Tarnutzer said.
The most important qualities for the new principal, according to the staff questionnaire, was their ability to connect with staff and students and build trusting relationships.
Thomas has a jump on these qualities, as she has been a member of the community since 2013 and has two children in the district already.
“I feel that these three questions keep me grounded in the work I do: What do I believe in? What do I value? What do I stand for? I believe in belonging. I value identity. I stand for equity and justice,” Thomas said in an email. “As educators, we pour ourselves into our school community and create a school family. I am honored to be able to do this work for my own community. As a leader, I am in service of our students and families and feel extremely honored to be doing the work in the community in which I live.”
As he moves forward with his new role in the district, Tarnutzer said he can relax knowing that he’s leaving the middle school, a building he has grown to love during his time there, in good hands.
“I’m just so excited for what she’s going to bring,” Tarnutzer said.
