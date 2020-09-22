Coming from a small community like Deerfield, Jenna Meyer said she felt very comfortable enrolling at Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) where she plays goalie on the women’s soccer team.
“After I visited and played with a few different schools I knew SMSU was where I wanted to be,” said Meyer, who graduated from Deerfield High School in 2017. “The small campus size and classes were great since I was coming from a small town and I felt like from the start I meshed well with the girls on the team.”
The campus is located in Marshall, Minnesota, a city with just under 14,000 people. The SMSU campus has 3,500 full-time students including Meyer, who is majoring in marketing and physical education with a focus on sports management and a minor in business.
Meyer hoped to play her senior season this year with the Mustangs, but SMSU and all other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools suspended athletics through December due to the pandemic.
Meyer’s career college statistics have been very good, and the team has improved since her arrival. The Mustangs finished 11-7 overall in 2019 after winning just four matches in 2018 and one in 2017.
In 21 career contests, Meyer has a save percentage of 70.6 with two shutouts and 2.58 goals allowed per game.
“I love playing soccer at SMSU. I really enjoy all the girls on the team and feel like I have made lifelong friendships in all of them,” Meyer said. “The campus is nice because it’s small and you can easily get around.”
As goalie for the Cambridge/Deerfield United girls’ squad, Meyer played 51 matches in high school career according to statistics compiled by wissports.net. She saved 78% of her shots and had a total of 433 saves.
In Meyer’s junior year of 2016 under head coach Meg Cunningham, United had a 10-9-2 overall record but won six of eight games in the always competitive Capitol Conference. The team got past East Troy 4-0 in the WIAA Division 3 first round regional game, but was eliminated in the second round by Big Foot, 4-2.
Despite a number of inexperienced underclass players in 2017 in Meyer’s senior year, United finished 7-11-1 overall and 3-4-1 in conference. The team defeated East Troy 4-2 in the first round of the regional but was eliminated after a 10-0 loss to Catholic Memorial.
Meyer is the daughter of long-time Deerfield volleyball coaching legend Rory Meyer. She played varsity volleyball for her father for three years, and enjoyed the close bond she had with him.
“He was always there supporting me no matter what sport it was. He helped me though some tough decisions and was always there to understand what I was thinking and going through,” she said. “He is and always will be one of my biggest supporters.”
Meyer hopes to earn her degree in 2022. After that, she faces an exciting future with many options available to her.
“I’m not quite sure what path I will go with my majors,” Meyer said. “I have not looked into all of my options and paths I may take.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.