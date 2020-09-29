You can legally request a ballot up until Oct. 29, but don’t wait that long. Do it today.
Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe said it takes time for clerks to process your request and it can take up to seven days for you to receive your ballot by mail and another seven for the ballot to be returned by mail.
Regardless of what maybe should or should not happen, be part of the solution.
Your options for voting are: in-person on Nov. 3, in-person absentee (early voting) at your city or town clerk’s office Oct. 20-30 or by absentee by mail.
Wolfe said that before the pandemic, only about 6% of Wisconsin voters cast an absentee ballot by mail. For April 2020, that jumped to 60%, when 1.1 million of the 1.55 million votes were absentee by mail. All the statistics are not in yet, but for the Aug. 11 Partisan Primary, approximately 82% of the 867,000 votes cast were absentee, either by mail or in the clerk’s office.
Why do we vote?
“Voting isn’t a requirement, but it is our responsibility and our right. It’s the most direct way that every citizen can influence government…” (iCivics.org).
“The practice of democracy is not passed down through the gene pool. It must be taught and learned a new by each generation of citizens.” That’s a quote from retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, founder of iCivics.org, a website that offers free digital resources for students, teachers and really all Americans.
O’Connor was concerned about a growing lack of understanding about our system of government and the disengagement that inevitably follows.
If you haven’t visited the website, check it out. If you have remote learners at home, they might want to play “Argument Wars,” “Branches of Power,” “Cast Your Vote,” “People’s Pie” (learn to control the budget of the federal government). Note: Some of the resources ask you to sign in. Some do not.
We must always remember everyone hasn’t always had the right or the opportunity to vote.
Last week you might have read the obituary of Milton’s Kristopher Houge: “One of his biggest goals was to vote in this coming November election, but his mail-in ballot arrived a day too late. We’re sure he would encourage everyone who can, to please go out and vote.”
Voting was that important to Kris. It should be that important to us. Don’t wait. No one knows what tomorrow will bring.
Who can request an absentee (mail-in) ballot?
Any registered voter who prefers to vote by absentee ballot may request one.
Not registered? You can register by going to www.myvote.wi.gov.
How do you request a mail-in ballot?
All registered voters may also use www.myvote.wi.gov to request their absentee ballot by clicking “Vote Absentee.” If you have not previously provided a copy of photo ID, photo ID must accompany your application. More information about the photo ID requirement can be found at www.bringit.wi.gov.
Did you recently receive a ballot or form you didn’t request?
If you receive a ballot or form you didn’t request, it likely was mailed to you by a third party. Town of Harmony Clerk Tim Tollefson said use caution. If you decide to use the form or ballot from a third-party, make sure you include a copy of your ID. If your address is not correct on your ID, you must also include proof of residence, when completing a registration application.
If you have any questions, contact your city or town clerk. They all want to make sure your vote counts.
