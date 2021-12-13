Friday, Dec. 10 offered a fantastic opportunity for the Cap City Cougars girls hockey team to make some moves in the Badger Conference standings. The Cougars were hosting the Rock County Fury at the Waunakee Ice Pond. The Fury were tied for 1st in the conference. An outright win for the Cougars would catapult them into that tie for tops in the conference and make quite a statement to the rest of the conference.
Cap City (5-3-0) answered the call. The Cougars dominated possession for the entire game and dug out a 2-0 victory. Cap City is now in a 4-way tie for first in the Badger conference with four points, along with Rock County(4-3-1), the Icebergs, and the Badger Lightning.
From early on, Cap City looked like the best team on the ice. Passes were crisp and intentional as the Cougars continually kept pressure on the Fury goalie.
“We definitely wanted to use our speed and move the puck well,” Cap City head coach Brenna Weber said. “The plan was to spread out the ice and take advantage of open opportunities.”
One of the primary scoring threats for the game was sophomore forward Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie). Just minutes into the game, she fired a shot just to the left of the goal. It was a good look and far from her last look at the net.
Nelson nearly struck twice again near the end of the first period. Rock County had endured a power play from Cap City, but the scoring drought wouldn’t last forever. Nelson got back-to-back quality looks at the net. One was a wrister from the slot and the other was a one-timer off of a beautiful pass from Teegan Davis. Rock Count’s goalie, senior Olivia Cronin (Beloit Memorial), had great reflexes to turn both away.
Cronin couldn’t save everything, though. With just seconds remaining in the first period, Cap City finally hit home. Senior defender Brooke Ayres (Sun Prairie) dumped the puck in front of the goal to Nelson. Nelson got a shot attempt off, but it was deflected by a Rock County defender. The puck floated perfectly to the stick of sophomore forward Maddie Tattersall (Sun Prairie), who flicked it past the out-of-position goalie to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
While the Cougars used the first period to show how they could dominate possession, the second period was to show how talented they were on the special teams. While no goals came for the entirety of the period, Cap City still impressed.
Whistled early for tripping, Cap City had a power play to kill off. The Cougars not only survived, they thrived. Junior forward Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) flicked a breakaway shot at the keeper that nearly went bar down for a shorthanded goal.
After killing off the first penalty, Cap City was immediately shorthanded again, this time for holding. Rock County decided to return the favor and send a player to the box as well, setting up a 4-on-4 for about a minute. Nothing came of the unusual occurrence as both teams struggled to put a push together.
“We have some really hockey-smart players,” Cap City head coach Brenna Weber said. “We’ve worked on the special teams in practices and give the players the opportunity to be free, go where the puck goes, and adapt to what they need. They see the ice well and work well as a group, whether we are even strength or a man up or a man down.”
Following the penalty madness, Rock County started to figure its offense out. The Fury made some good pushes at the goal, but Cap City’s goalie, junior Izzy Hahn (Waunakee), stood firm and made some silky saves to preserve the 1-0 advantage for the Cougars as the second period came to a close.
Whatever offensive momentum Rock County started to generate in the second period was gone by the third. Cap City was back to its old ways, dominating time of possession with smart passes and quick skating.
Just minutes into the period, the Cougars nearly struck again. Sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) dropped a pass over to junior Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee) on a breakaway. The shot bounced off the goalie’s chest and landed by her right skate, nearly falling over the line. The Fury quickly scooped the puck out and saved the deficit from doubling.
Sanderfoot wasn’t done pushing the pace, though. After a period full of almost-goals, the sophomore finally got hers. Despite being shorthanded, Sanderfoot snuck past the Rock County defense and had a wide open look at the goalie. She deked right and flicked a backhander past the goalie to give Cap City a 2-0 lead with under five minutes left in the game.
Rock County gave the final minutes all it had, even pulling the goalie at times. In the end, Cap City was too fast, interfering with passes and securing the 2-0 victory.
“We have to keep our speed up,” Weber said of the team moving forward. “We have to use that to our advantage and pressure people hard and make people fumble the puck so we can take advantage and finish where we can.”
The win has Cap City squarely in the conference title race early in this season. Next up, the Cougars will face off with Madison Metro Lynx. The Lynx are a perfect 6-0 on the season. They’ve only played one Badger Conference game thus far, hence why they aren’t among those tied for the conference lead. The game will take place Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
--
CAP CITY 2, ROCK COUNTY 0
Goals- Cap City: Maddie Tattersall, Keegan Sanderfoot. Rock County: none.
Assists- Cap City: Brooke Ayres, Kaitlyn Nelson, Simone Dunai. Rock County: none.
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn (15 shots on goal, 15 saves, 100% save percentage). Rock County: Olivia Cronin: (29 shots on goal, 27 saves, 93% save percentage).
--
BADGER CONFERENCE STANDINGS
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Cap City, 4 pts. (4-3-1)
T1. Rock County, 4 pts. (4-3-1)
T1. Icebergs, 4 pts. (3-2-0)
T1. Badger Lightning, 4 pts. (3-2-0)
T5. Metro Lynx, 2 pts. (6-0-0)
T5. Viroqua, 2 pts. (2-3-0)
7. Beaver Dam, 0 pts. (0-6-0)