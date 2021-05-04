The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us in different ways. The Milton Courier asked Milton School District Director of Business Services Carey Bradley how the pandemic impacted business services.
The pandemic has caused us to get creative in many ways. Are there any examples in business services that you could give?
One way we are changing our thinking is to consider school closures beyond those related to weather. For the 2020-21 school year, we renegotiated the transportation contract with Go-Riteway to adjust the rate in the event of school closure.
Were there any lessons learned or any improvements made because of the pandemic?
In the business office, we are focusing on improving processes and being more responsive to changes in office work life. This includes reducing our reliance on paper and taking better advantage of the automation our business software provides. We are looking to be more efficient while maintaining and improving internal controls that promote accountability and protect public funds.
As the business services director, what were some of the biggest challenges that you faced in the past year?
Effectively supporting others, additional meeting hours and planning considerations in an ever-changing landscape.
I am fortunate to be in a district where the director of human resources is the lead responsible for responding to the impact COVID has had on personnel.
I appreciate the administrative team effort to contain additional costs related to providing a virtual instruction program for parents that choose that option, as well as determining the most cost effective use of our staff.
Other thoughts?
I am pleased to be part of an organization capable of making thoughtful and balanced decisions and proud to work among people who have risen to the occasion to serve students and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.