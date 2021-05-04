With the new mask order from the Rock County Department of Public Health on April 29, people have been wondering if masks are required while people are outside and on Milton School District property.
“As detailed in our plan, this will continue to be the case,” said Superintendent Rich Dahman said in the April 30 issue of The Red Hawk Review for school district families.
For example, he said if students are more than 6 feet apart for an activity in outdoor PE class or outdoor recess, they may
remove their masks, but if the outdoor PE or outdoor recess activity involves contact closer than 6 feet, then masks will continue to be required.
Masks will continue to be required for indoor activities, he said.
“We will continue to consult with the RCHD, as we make plans for summer school and the return to school in the fall,” he said. “A decision about safety protocol for summer school will be communicated with families by June 1.”
The new mask order issued in Rock County eliminates the mandate for wearing masks outdoors and says it is OK for fully vaccinated people not to wear masks indoors while with other fully vaccinated people.
