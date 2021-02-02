In a move to begin removing barriers to library use, the Milton Public Library has eliminated overdue fines on juvenile and young adult materials in their collection. Included are children’s picture books, board books, easy readers, chapter books, children’s nonfiction, youth audiobooks, children’s magazines, and teen books. Also included are children, family, and teen movies.
In 2019, the American Library Association (ALA) put out a resolution stating that monetary fines present an economic barrier to access of library materials and services, and encouraged libraries to scrutinize their practices of imposing fines and actively move towards eliminating them. In the library’s recently approved, three-year strategic plan, the Library Board and library staff set a goal to be available, accessible, and inclusive, with a working objective of exploring a fine-free and/or partially fine-free initiative.
It was found that a large number of juveniles were block from library services due to their fines, and that goes against the library’s mission of creating opportunities and enriching lives. And as families navigate the various struggles due to COVID-19, it was important to library staff that youth have unrestricted access to the resources and materials they need to grow into life-long learners.
This change to being fine free applies to Milton items checked out at Milton Public Library. Books will still have a three-week checkout period and movies will be available for a week. It’s important to know that juvenile items from other libraries within the SHARE library consortium may still trigger overdue fines, and Milton items checked out at other libraries may also be assessed overdue fines. Patrons will still be charged for unreturned items, and they won’t be able to use library services until they return the items or pay the replacement fees.
“We are so excited to be moving forward with going fine free for youth materials,” states Ashlee Kunkel, Library Director. “It’s important to us that children and teens are not denied the ability to use the library so they can thrive as students and become life-long library users.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.