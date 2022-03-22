INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – UW-Stevens Point women's swimmer Anna Pilecky, from DeForest, began her competition at the NCAA Championships on Wednesday, March 16, with a splash and ended it with a new school record.
According to the UW-Stevens Point’s Athletic Department, Pilecky swam the 500-yard freestyle on March 16, and in the morning prelims, she clocked in at 4:56.46, just 0.01 seconds from tying the school record. Her time landed her in 12th as she qualified for the consolation finals in the evening session.
There, she recorded a time of 4:57.78 to take 15th. Her times and placings garnered Pilecky All-America honorable mention honors.
Pilecky competed in the 200-yard freestyle on Thursday, March 17. Pilecky was invited to compete in the event after qualifying in the 500 and 1650. She placed 50th out of 59 competitors in Thursday morning's prelims. She clocked a time of 1:55.00, but did not compete in an event on Friday, March 18.
Pilecky completed her experience at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, March 19, by swimming the 1650-yard freestyle. Her seed time in the event was eighth.
She capped her NCAA Championships by swimming the first-ever sub-17 minute 1650-yard freestyle in program history.
Pilecky captured an All-America honor as her newest school record time of 16:54.78 was good for sixth. She previously held the school record at 17:01.31, set at this year's WIAC Championships.
Her sixth-place finish is tied for the fourth-best individual event finish by a UWSP women's swimmer in program history. The last time was in 2006 when Caitlin Hake took sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Singlehandedly, Pilecky compiled enough points for UWSP to finish 28th in the team standings out of 46 teams.