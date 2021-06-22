The first woman prime minister of Israel
How does a girl born in the Ukraine and raised in Milwaukee become the first woman prime minister of Israel? “The Journey Home” is an informative and entertaining program. In 1916-17 Golda Mabovitch attended Milwaukee Normal School. Jessica Michna will present Golda Meir on Thursday, July 1, at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Chair Yoga
Classes are offered on Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. There is no instructor, but the class follow several different DVDs. Gain strength and balance while improving flexibility in this 60-minute yoga class designed around a chair and standing poses. Use breath synchronized movement, simple meditation exercises and yoga poses to leave feeling serene and strong. No charge.
Leather Tooling
Andy Navarro will be here Mondays at 1 p.m. to show you how to use leather to make a wallet, smartphone case, belt, coin pouch, key fob, coasters and more. Tooling leather is a great craft that can be picked up by even the least crafty among us. It is the process of cutting into the leather to create shapes and designs. Stop in and talk to Andy to determine if this is for you and cost of products.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information or call (608) 868-3500.