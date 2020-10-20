The Milton Youth Coalition has received a grant from the Rock County Prevention Network to purchase and distribute 85 prescription drug lock boxes to Milton area families.
These boxes are used to make sure only those who are prescribed medications have access to and are using them. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says that 1 out of 4 teens admitted to misusing a prescription drug not given to them by a doctor. Most teens have medications in their homes that are easily accessible. 70% of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family or friends.
Families can join the fight against prescription drug abuse and help to keep our Milton area youth safe by using one of these lock boxes in their homes. If you or someone you know needs a medication lock box, please contact Ashlee Kunkel at the Milton Public Library (MPL) at 868-7462. Boxes may be picked up during the MPL hours, Mon. - Fri. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
The Milton Youth Coalition is “working together to make a positive difference in the lives of Milton’s youth”. The group reorganized in May 2019 and is made up of over 20 youth and adults from the Milton area. The current areas of focus are to improve mental health and wellness of youth, increase the number of youth who avoid the use of illegal substances, and to promote the appropriate, safe use of social media as it relates to cyberbullying and sending/receiving sexually explicit photos. If you would like to be a part of this important work, please contact Verlene Orr at 868-9300 or Orrv@milton.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.