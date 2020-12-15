CrossPointe Community Church, 609 Campus St.
4 p.m. Dec. 24 Worship in-person and online (https://linktr.ee/CrossPointeRegional)
Emerald Grove Congregational UCC, 8127 U.S. Highway 14 East, Janesville
6 p.m. Dec. 23 Worship in-person, online (YouTube) or from the parking lot.
First Congregational Church
10 a.m. Dec. 25 online (First Congregational Church, Milton, Wisconsin Facebook page)
Fulton Church, 9209 N. Fulton St., Edgerton
3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. candlelight services on Dec. 24
Worship in-person and online (Facebook, YouTube and fultonchurch.org)
Hope Lutheran Church, 335 Dairyland Drive.
4 p.m. Dec. 23 Advent mid-week virtual service (Hope Lutheran Church, Milton, Wisconsin Facebook page)
2 p.m. Dec. 24 virtual service (Facebook)
4 p.m. Dec. 24 drive-in service (FM 89.3).
Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive, Milton.
4 p.m. Dec. 24 Facebook watch party of children’s Christmas pageant.
6 p.m. Dec. 24 Worship in-person and online (More information at https://miltonumc.org)
Virtual Advent Choir and messages at https://miltonumc.org/advent.
Rock Prairie United Presbyterian
5 p.m. Dec. 24 drive-in worship at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave. Half-hour service.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 E. High St.
7 p.m. Dec. 24 Worship in-person or by listening to 99.5 FM in the parking lot.
9 a.m. Dec. 25 Worship in-person or by listening to 99.5 FM in the parking lot.
St. Mary, 837 Parkview Drive
Seating at St. Mary will be assigned on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The reservation deadline is Dec. 15. Services are 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Seating will be in the church and the Parish Center.
St. Joseph, Edgerton
Seats will not be assigned in advance, but upon arrival. Overflow will be in the parish hall and the Mass will be livestreamed. Services are at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
Seventh Day Baptist – The Connecting Church, 720 E. Madison Ave.
4:30 p.m. Dec. 24 candlelight service in-person or on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/theconnectingchurch)
