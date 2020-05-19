A lot can happen in a week, especially when things change daily if not hourly.
Last week we talked about “turning the dial” toward reopening Wisconsin businesses and Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back and guidelines on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation website. Those guidelines are still available at https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offers guidelines for businesses and employers responding to COVID-19. (See www.cdc.gov.)
Gov. Tony Evers extended Safer at Home order was until 8 a.m. May 26 or until a superseding order was issued.
That changed on May 13 when the Wisconsin Supreme Court (4-3) struck down Evers’ order, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators.
After the ruling, Evers issued a statement: “Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe. Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos.
“We cannot let today’s ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don’t wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules.”
Rock County responded by issuing its own Safer at Home order, which meant Rock County residents were still required to follow Safer at Home guidelines. The county said the penalty for any citation issued was $30 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $200 for third or any offense following.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, the order will be replaced with the first phase in a “phased reopening plan,” county Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in a press conference Tuesday.
The plan also shows local metrics that should be met before moving to the next phase. Recommendations to help guide various business sectors and community members open and operate in a safe way are included. They are voluntary
The Rock County Reopening plan can be found on the Rock County Public Health Department’s website; https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/publichealth-communicabledisease/coronavirus-disease-2019.
Telework and tele-education are strongly encouraged. Individuals at higher risk should take additional precautions.
A county news release Tuesday reminds virus causing COVID-19 is still actively spreading worldwide.
The county reports COVID-19 continues to disproportionately impact the Beloit community and communities of color county-wide. In particular, the Hispanic/Latino population, which represents approximately 9% of the population in Rock County, represents 48% of all positive cases.
The fight to contain COVID-19 is dependent on the availability of a vaccine and/or treatment and the best way to protect against the virus is still to stay home.
The county news release stated: “We understand that the Safer at Home order is causing economic hardship and we are working with the Rock County community to minimize the hardship while keeping the community as safe as possible.”
“The best way to open the economy of Rock County safely is to follow a data-informed, phased-in approach that aligns with regional, state and federal metrics.
“We believe that, together, we can safely accomplish our goals of restarting the economy, while containing and minimizing the risk of COVID-19.”
