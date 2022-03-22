Marshall Parks & Recreation Department
Director: Brandon Millner
608-655-4017 ext. 221
The Marshall Parks and Recreation Department offers an array of activities, including various adult programs. That includes two summer softball leagues. One is on Tuesday nights beginning the first week of May and that goes through mid to late August. There is also an “old timers” league on Wednesday nights beginning the second week of May, which also goes through mid to late August.
In fall, mens leagues begin the last week of August and go through mid to late October. Co-ed leagues are on Friday nights beginning the last week of August. Those also last through mid to late October.
There are also tournaments for co-ed and men on the first weekend of August.
Riley Deppe Park870 Highway 19
After it was handed over from Dane County recently, Riley Deppe Park is the village’s newest park. The park, which is across 12 acres, has boat access to the Maunesha River, a large grassy area, restrooms, an open shelter with picnic tables and a playground.
Converse Park408 Best Built Parkway
The site of the softball activities is at Converse Park, which is on 7.5 acres. There are three ball diamonds, two sand volleyball pits and an open green space, which has electricity, restrooms, a path for walking and biking, a natural playground, community gardens and restored wetlands.
Firemen’s Park309 Park Street
Firemen’s Park, known for its local youth baseball, sits on 11.5 acres. There is a lighted baseball diamond, an outdoor stage with bleachers, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a playground, restrooms, an open picnic shelter with picnic tables, an enclosed shelter, a canoe and kayak launch with a pier and handicap accessible fishing pier.
Deerhaven Park607 Waterloo Road
Deerhaven Park sits on three acres. There is a skate park, a playground and a large grassy area.
Langer Park860 Canal Road
A site for natural trails and other outdoor amenities, Langer park sits on 111 acres. There is also a canoe and kayak entry point, a restored prairie, an oak savannah, an open shelter with picnic tables, restrooms, potable water, a 28-hole championship level disc golf course, an amphitheater on the water and camping sites.
Lions Park203 Hubbell Street
Lions Park features a fishing pier with a canoe and kayak launch, shelter with picnic tables, a restroom, exercise equipment and a small play area.
Marshall Dog Park119 Industrial Drive
Located behind the public safety building, the Marshall Dog Park features a fenced-in area with agility equipment for canines over 3.1 acres.
Riverview Park119 Riverview Drive
Riverview Park sits on 4.5 acres and has soccer fields and an outdoor basketball court.
Scenic Circle Park413 W. Freidel Drive
On 1 acre, Scenic Circle Park has a playground and an open-sided park shelter with picnic tables.
Veterans Memorial Park319 Farnham Street
This park features a veterans memorial and a historic bandstand.