The DeForest Village Board was all-in on a pubic art proposal Tuesday night, promising community support, a boost in tourism, and eventually, a source of income for the village.
At the Nov. 2 Village Board meeting Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie and Community Ambassador Stacey Harmon presented the idea which would ideally promote DeForest's identity among residents and for visitors.
Examples included Pinkie the Elephant at the County Highway V exit and, on the opposite side of the highway, Sissy the Cow, in front of Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet. Harmon also pointed to the Bucky on Parade campaign in 2018, which resulted in over 120 family photos taken around the stature in Fireman's Park submitted for the village's program guide.
In a program that could be a model for DeForest, Harmon explained how in the past year the city of Baraboo commissioned 15 elephants (keeping with Baraboo's Circus World-themed attractions) painted in individual styles, and later sold at auction, raising $48,000.
An iconic image that would relate to DeForest, Harmon explained, would be a Nordic dragon, such as appears in various places like the Dragon Art Fair and atop the DeForest Area Public Library.
The village, according to the proposal, would order ten fiberglass dragon statues from Fiberglass Animals and Objects, LLP with artist contracts and concepts approved in early 2022, statues delivered to artists for painting in April 2022, an unveiling at Dragon Art Fair, and auction at the October 2022 Love Local Event.
"We would like to have the dragons on display throughout the community in June," said Harmon, "and then in October they would be auctioned to their final homes."
The total budget of the project was set at $20,000 though, as Lawrie explained, there were two options for funding. One option would be to use money in the budget reserves specifically for community promotion.
The village received $28,000 from the Redevelopment Authority, according to Village Administrator and Director of Finance Steve Fahlgren, a donation to the community from the Chase Family, split between village promotion and downtown development.
Alternatively, Lawrie suggested that the village could use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"If we made $2,000 per statue, then we would put the money right back," said Lawrie. "But we would need the money up front to be able to purchase the statues."
Once the statues were unveiled at the Dragon Arts Festival, Lawrie explained that the plant would be to distribute the statues throughout the village with the intention of bringing attention to certain business areas or attractions.
Trustees were immediately supportive of the idea, as Rebecca Witherspoon started the comments and questions.
"I think it is a cool project by the way, I really like the idea," said Witherspoon. "It kind of reminds me of the cows that were done however many years ago and many different artists and groups got together and they would do a theme with each cow...I like that idea and especially when you say they are strategically placed, it adds to learning about DeForest."
Responding to a question from Witherspoon, Harmon explained that the manufacturer estimated that the statues would each be about five feet tall and 32 inches wide.
Following several more questions about details of how the statues might be secured in place and options for moving them around the village, Witherspoon moved to fund the purchase of the 10 statues, using APRA funds or the budget, pending investigation of ARPA use rules in this case.
After several more questions the proposal was approved by a unanimous vote.