To be frank, last year’s bowl season felt a little sad.
A bunch of bowls were canceled by the pandemic even before the matchups were set. More had to be called off on relatively short notice. Teams decided to pass on playing in a bowl altogether after rocky seasons. Fans were grateful for the 25 bowls they got, but it just wasn’t the same.
The full bowl lineup is back this season. There will be 43 games, 42 involving FBS teams, before the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
And there is a reason to watch every single one (lines from FanDuel Sportsbook):
Today Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas; Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Why watch? Kicking off at 11 a.m. today, the Bahamas Bowl marks the official start of the “this can probably wait until after the new year” season when it comes to work.
Pick: Toledo -10. Score: Toledo 35, MTSU 21.
Cure Bowl, Orlando, Florida; today; Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
Why watch? Coastal QB Grayson McCall’s efficiency rating of 207.95 is well ahead of the pace to break the record of 203.06 Alabama’s Mac Jones set last year. Fire up your calculator and follow along as McCall chases history.
Pick: Coastal Carolina -10½. Score: Coastal 35, NIU 21.
Saturday Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida; Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
Why watch? Hilltoppers QB Bailey Zappe needs 288 yards passing —- a good half for him — to break the FBS single-season record of 5,833 set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons in 2003.
Pick: WKU +3. Score: WKU 38, App State 35.
Celebration Bowl, Atlanta; Saturday; South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Why watch? Coach Prime! Deion Sanders led Jackson State to its first SWAC title in 14 years, with his son, freshman Shedeur Sanders, playing quarterback.
Pick: South Carolina State +10. Score: Jackson State 24, South Carolina State 17.
New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque; Fresno State vs. UTEP
Why watch? Miners try to make a little history. UTEP has not played in the postseason since 2014 and it has not won a bowl since 1967, when it beat Ole Miss at its home Sun Bowl.
Pick: UTEP +11½. Score: Fresno State 27, UTEP 17.
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, Louisiana; No. 12 BYU vs. UAB
Why watch? The Independence Bowl has slipped down the bowl pecking order over the years, but BYU is the highest-ranked team to play in Shreveport since No. 15 LSU beat Notre Dame in 1997.
Pick: UAB +6½. Score: BYU 27, UAB 24.
LendingTree Bowl, Mobile, Alabama; Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
Why watch? If the NFL draft is your thing, get a look at Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who has a chance to rise up the draft boards in a so-so QB class.
Pick: Liberty -6½. Score: Liberty 31, Eastern Michigan 21.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, California; Oregon State vs. Utah State
Why watch? Safe bet that at some point Jimmy Kimmel is going to show up in some way. Is that a reason to watch or to flip to another game? That’s for you to decide.
Pick: Oregon State -7½. Score: Oregon State 42, Utah State 28.
New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans; No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall
Why watch? Ragin’ Cajuns are New Orleans bowl regulars, with five appearances but none since 2016. With a late kickoff, should be good atmosphere at the Superdome.
Pick: Louisiana-Lafayette -½. Score: Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Marshall 20.
Monday Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, South Carolina; Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
Why watch? The game kicks at 1:30 p.m., but it’s always happy hour somewhere. Actually, isn’t it always happy hour in Myrtle Beach?
Pick: Tulsa -8½. Score: Tulsa 28, Old Dominion 14.
Tuesday Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise, Idaho; Kent State vs. Wyoming.
Why watch? Last year, the winning coach of the Potato Bowl had French fries dumped on him instead of the traditional Gatorade bath. This year, maybe mashed potatoes?
Pick: Wyoming -3. Score: Wyoming 34, Kent State 28.
Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas; No. 24 UTSA vs. San Diego State
Why watch? Only the playoff games have two teams that combined for more victories than the Roadrunners (12-1) and Aztecs (11-2). Plus, punt god Matt Araiza of San Diego State.
Pick: San Diego State +3. Score: San Diego State 23, UTSA 21.
Wednesday Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas; Army vs. Missouri
Why watch? Find out what happens when Army’s triple-option matches up against the Southeastern Conference’s worst run defense.
Pick: Army -4. Score: Army 28, Missouri 21.
Thursday Frisco Football Classic, Frisco, Texas; Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas
Why watch? Last season, bowls were getting canceled left and right. This game was added to the lineup a few weeks before it will be played. It’s the Anti-2020 Bowl and deserving of your respect.
Pick: North Texas +3. Score: North Texas 34, Miami 24.
Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Florida; UCF vs. Florida
Why watch? Don’t think this is how UCF was hoping to get its first crack since 2009 at the Gators, who limp in with an interim coach and .500 record. Still, the winner will hold it over the loser as if it was a playoff game.
Pick: Florida -7. Score: Florida 31, UCF 23.
Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu; Memphis vs. Hawaii
Why watch? How many times do you need to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life,” really?
Pick: Hawaii +7. Score: Memphis 21, Hawaii 17.
Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama; Ball State vs. Georgia State
Why watch? How many times do you need to watch “A Christmas Story,” really?
Pick: Georgia State -4½. Score: Georgia State 24, Ball State 16.
Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit; Nevada vs. Western Michigan
Why watch? Two winning football teams playing at Ford Field, the home of the Lions. That doesn’t happen often.
Pick: Nevada -3. Score: Nevada 27, Western Michigan 21.
Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland; Boston College vs. East Carolina
Why watch? Get a jump on your 2023 NFL draft QB class with a look at Phil Jurkovec of BC.
Pick: East Carolina +3. Score: Boston College 26, ECU 24.
Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Alabama; No. 21 Houston vs. Auburn
Why watch? Transitive property playoff preview: Auburn lost to Alabama in overtime. Houston was routed by Cincinnati in the AAC title game. How do the Cougars and Tigers match up? Will it reveal anything about how the Cotton Bowl will play out? Probably not, but somebody on social media is bound to suggest it does.
Pick: Auburn -3. Score: Auburn 26, Houston 20.
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Dallas; Air Force vs. Louisville
Why watch? Last chance to see the triple-option until next season.
Pick: Score: Air Force +1. Score: Air Force 31, Louisville 28.
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tennessee; Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
Why watch? According to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, Texas Tech still owes him money from when he was fired more than a decade ago ago. How funny would it be if Tech delivered it at halftime, but in the form of one of those oversized golf tournament checks?
Pick: Texas Tech +8½. Score: Mississippi State 35, Texas Tech 28.
Holiday Bowl, San Diego; UCLA vs. North Carolina State
Why watch? If he plays —- always an open-ended question with top NFL prospects in bowl games —- North Carolina State All-American Ikem Ekwonu might be the best offensive lineman in the country.
Pick: North Carolina State -1. Score: N.C. State 35, UCLA 31.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix; Minnesota vs. West Virginia
Why watch? The Gophers lost to Bowling Green this season, scoring 10 points. Not really a reason to watch, but three months later, still trying to figure out how that happened.
Pick: Minnesota -4. Score: Minnesota 23, West Virginia 10.
Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl, Boston; Virginia vs. SMU
Why watch? You miss baseball.
Pick: Virginia -1½. Score: Virginia 38, SMU 28.
Pinstripe Bowl, New York City;Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
Why watch? You really miss baseball.
Pick: Maryland +2½. Score: Maryland 27, Virginia Tech 17.
Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Florida; No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
Why watch? Two preseason top-10 teams expected better, but could both be motivated to end the season on a high note.
Pick: Clemson +1½. Score: Clemson 24, Iowa State 21.
Alamo Bowl, San Antonio; No. 14 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Oregon
Why watch? Sooners QB Caleb Williams starts his 2022 Heisman Trophy campaign.
Pick: Oregon +4½. Score: Oklahoma 31, Oregon 28.
Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, North Carolina; South Carolina vs. North Carolina
Why watch? No team in the country was more excited to go 6-6 than South Carolina in year one under coach Shane Beamer. No team in the country was more of disappointed to go 6-6 than North Carolina, which started the season ranked No. 10 under coach Mack Brown.
Pick: North Carolina -9. Score: North Carolina 35, South Carolina 17.
Music City Bowl, Nashville; Purdue vs. Tennessee
Why watch? Reminisce about the Bluebonnet Bowl, the postseason game once played in the old Houston Astrodome that was the setting for the only pervious matchup of the Boilermakers and Volunteers in 1979.
Pick: Tennessee -4½. Score: Tennessee 35, Purdue 24.
Peach Bowl, Atlanta; No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh
Why watch? Two of the country’s most surprising double-digit win teams. Think of how cool this would be if it was a playoff game.
Pick: Pittsburgh +2½. Score: Pitt 31, Michigan State 23.
Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas; Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
Why watch? See the best 17-year-old in college football. Badgers RB Braelon Allen completed high school early and won’t turn 18 until January. The 238-pounder ran for 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns despite hardly playing the first four games. Janesville Craig product Keeanu Benton will continue anchoring Wisconsin’s defensive line.
Pick: Wisconsin -7. Score: Wisconsin 28, Arizona State 17.
Dec. 31 Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Florida; No. 20 Wake Forest vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
Why watch? Classic good offense vs. good defense. Demon Deacons are fifth in the country, scoring 41 points per game. Aggies allow 16 per game, third best in the nation.
Pick: Texas A&M -5. Score: Texas A&M 34, Wake Forest 21.
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas; Washington State vs. Miami
Why watch? One of the many bowls canceled last season because of the pandemic, but this one was especially missed. Only the Rose is older and the Sun Bowl remains the only bowl televised by CBS. It feels like nostalgia.
Pick: Miami -2½. Score: Miami 31, Washington State 23.
Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Arizona; Central Michigan vs. Boise State
Why watch: Maybe the best running back in the country you have never heard of is CMU’s Lew Nichols III, who leads the nation at 142.5 yards per game. MACtion fans are familiar with his work.
Pick: Boise State -7½. Score: Boise State 28, Central Michigan 16.
Jan. 1 Outback Bowl, Tampa, Florida; No. 22 Arkansas vs. Penn State
Why watch? The Razorbacks and Nittany Lions have never played. How often do you get to see something that has never happened before?
Pick: Arkansas +1½. Score: Arkansas 23, Penn State 20.
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida; No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 25 Kentucky
Why watch? It’s like a science experiment on the randomness of turnovers. The Hawkeyes have 30 takeaways and lead the nation with a plus-14 turnover margin. The Wildcats have the second-worst margin in the country (minus 13), with 22 giveaways.
Pick: Kentucky -3. Score: Kentucky 20, Iowa 16.
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Arizona; No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
Why watch? Can the Fighting Irish snap their nine-game losing streak in what can be called major bowl games in coach Marcus Freeman’s coaching debut?
Pick: Notre Dame -2½. Score: Notre Dame 27, Oklahoma State 23.
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California; No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Utah
Why watch? The late-blooming Utes are the type of team that could be dangerous in an expanded playoff. Then again, so are the Buckeyes.
Pick: Ohio State -6½. Score: Ohio State 38, Utah 27.
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans; No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi
Why watch? Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s offense vs. Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s defense. Interesting chess match.
Pick: Ole Miss -3. Score: Ole Miss 28, Baylor 23.
Jan. 4 Texas Bowl, Houston; LSU vs. Kansas State
Why watch? New LSU coach Brian Kelly won’t be on the sideline, but is a good bet to be interviewed during the game. How’s that Southern accent coming along?
Pick: Kansas State +1. Score: Kansas State 24, LSU 21.
Dec. 31 Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal), Miami Gardens, Florida; No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
Why watch? Jim Harbaugh in a big game. Win or lose, think of the hot takes!
Pick: Georgia -8½. Score: Georgia 31, Michigan 14.
Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal), Arlington, Texas; No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
Why watch? Can the Bearcats, the playoff’s first true Cinderella team, stay with the mighty Tide?
Pick: Alabama -13½. Score: Alabama 35-17.