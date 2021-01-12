AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY

Clean Sweep Farm (support activities for agriculture and forestry) – $2,500 in Phase 1

J4 Tree Care LLC (forestry and logging) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Lake Prairie Ag Services LLC (support activities for agriculture and forestry) – $2,500 in Phase 1

AMBULATORY HEALTH CARE

Frison, Lori (ambulatory health care services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Hammer Chiropractic, LLC. (ambulatory health care services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

AMUSEMENT

Oak Ridge Golf Course, LLC – $2,500 in Phase 1

Stockman, Katherin/CrossFit 868 (fitness) – $5,000 in Phase 2

AUTO SALES

Milton Auto Sales LLC (motor vehicle and parts dealers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

CLOTHING

Blushing Willow Bridal Boutique LLC (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Fashion Diva LLC/Pene Jenta Boutique (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $5,000 in Phase 2

CONSTRUCTION

CS Siding & Windows (construction of buildings) $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2

Hamilton, Mark (construction of buildings) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Patrick Hamm (construction of buildings) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Radloff’s Remodeling (construction of buildings) $2,500 in Phase 1

EDUCATIONAL SERVICES AND SOCIAL ASSISTANCE

Blue Wysteria Coaching and Consulting LLC (educational services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Fiesty Filly, LLC (educational services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Piper, Timothy (educational services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Zasty’s Family Child Care (educational services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Tami’s Tender Times Inc (social assistance) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Vlasak, Heather (social assistance) – $5,000 in Phase 2

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Farrell and Associates (securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments and related activities) – $2,500 in Phase 1

FOOD AND DRINK

Bubbas Pizza LLC/Paul Revere’s (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2

Burr Brothers LLC/Scoreboard (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Chasidy Talley (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

China Garden (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Guo, Mei Na (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Jonuzi, Abib/Milton Family Restaurant (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

JR’S Pub Inc. (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Kimori Inc./Junction Pub (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Liberty Station Business Enterprises LLC (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Lucy’s Hideaway LLC (food and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Mike’s Mr. Pizza (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1

MLMS LLC/Fredrick’s Supper Club (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Parkview Café (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2 and $2,500 in Phase 1

Popes Buckhorn II (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2

The Edgewater Supper Club LLC (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1

INSURANCE

Kumlien, Kendall (insurance carriers and related activities) – $5,000 in Phase 2

MANUFACTURING

Econsign Inc. (misc. manufacturing) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Northleaf Winery LLC (beverage and tobacco product manufacturing) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Spark Spices LLC (food manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Starboards Piers LLP (fabricated metal product manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Timber Hill Winery, LLC (beverage and tobacco product manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PHOTOGRAPHY, ART

Don’t Blink Photography (performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Generations Wedding Flowers & Photography (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Jane B. Gates (performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PERSONAL CARE, LAUNDRY

Dana’s Hair Chair LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Haircare on Wheels (nursing and residential care facilities) – $2,500 in Phase 1

James Steinhoff (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Junction Laundry LLC (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Kimberly J Lawrence (health and personal care stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Kips White Dog Inn LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Kip’s White Dog Inn LLC (accommodation) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Ko Enterprises LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Large Marge Salon (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Manogue, Margaret (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Lisa G Moe (specialty trade contractors) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Lisa G Moe (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Mary Ann Knutson Enterprises Inc (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Studio FX (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Megan Louise Hoffman (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Mendoza, Cesar (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Nichole L Roberts (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2 and $2,500 in Phase 1

Pennycook, Lois (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Randy M Richter DBA Tanning Acquisition (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1. Richter, Randal (personal and laundry services) – $5,00 in Phase 2

Simply You Skincare Studio LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Think Beautiful Nails (health and personal care stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PROFESSIONAL, SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL SERVICES

Arrival, LLC (Professional, scientific and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Arrival LLC (management of companies and enterprises) $2,500 in Phase 1

Caryl J Shortridge Dba Shortridge Legal Services, LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Day 2 Day Tax Services LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Day, Roxane (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Family Tree (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Hadley Social & Public Relations (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Holtz Tax Service LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Innovative Business Systems (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Thanh C. Nguyen (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PRINTING AND PUBLISHING

Impulse Marketing Solutions, Inc. (Printing and related support activities) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Helimx, LLC (publishing industries, except internet) – $2,500 in Phase 1

REAL ESTATE

Piper, Charla (real estate) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Stockman, Eric (real estate) – $5,000 in Phase 2

RENTAL AND LEASING

SRB Property Management, LLC (rental and leasing services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE (auto and home)

Bart Dimattina LLC/Bart’s Auto Repair (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Best Test (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Elliot Anderson (repair and maintenance) Lynchpin Handyman Service – $2,500 in Phase 1

Hergert, Thomas (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2

J to Z Window Washing Inc. (repair and maintenance) – $2,500 in Phase 1

The De-Denter Shop, Inc (retail and maintenance) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Right Choice Rooter Service LLC (administrative and support services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

RETAIL

Lularoe (nonstore retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Maddie Strong Studios, LLC (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

McGuire Landscaping LLC (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

Purnell, Paquita (miscellaneous store retailers) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Remus, Catelyn (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $5,000 in Phase 2

Tami Dosch (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2 (furniture and home furnishings)

The Corner Closet (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

TRANSPORTATION

H & H Specialized Inc. (truck transportation) – $5,000 in Phase 2

