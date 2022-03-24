Letter to the editor: Sarah Smith endorsement

It is without hesitation that I urge my neighbors to re-elect Sarah Smith as our District 24 Dane County Board Supervisor. As a two-term member of the Monona City Council, I know how challenging it can be to navigate local government – especially amid the exceptional circumstances of the past two years – and to regularly connect and communicate with constituents. Sarah has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement and a clear understanding of the County Board’s role in the maintenance of clean lakes and criminal justice reform, two causes she has championed through her votes and actions on the Board.
Sarah has built a career in state government; she serves on Monona’s Sustainability Committee (on which I currently serve as Alder Co-Chair) and has established relationships with a variety of community leaders through her political activism. As the proud product of a union household, raised by educators and civic leaders, Sarah capably can represent District 24 because she has the experience, passion, and background to (continue to) be successful.
Throughout her first term, in addition to authoring or co-sponsoring legislation in support of clean water protections and a reimagining of the Dane County Jail, Sarah has increased resources available for people experiencing homelessness and successfully introduced the $2 million budget amendment to support the city of Monona’s purchase of the historic San Damiano property. A primary goal in the latter investment was the preservation of a rare and flood-prone lakeshore property that may have suffered dire environmental setbacks if developed by an outside investor.
Please join me in re-electing Sarah to the Dane County Board of Supervisors on April 5th so she can build on the good and essential work of her first term. She has the values and work ethic necessary to continue to make our community better for all and has the track record to prove it.