The weather is perfect: sunshine, a light breeze, blue sky. Hiking conditions are ideal. However, our nation is in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. What’s a responsible hiker and Ice Age Trail enthusiast to do?
Hike responsibly, if you choose to hike.
Do research. Use the online Hiker Resource Map to locate a new-to-you and less frequented Ice Age Trail segment for your outing (however, please consider limiting your range of travel). You can also use the Ice Age Trail Guidebook or Atlas. You can purchase new editions (a downloadable PDF version is sent via email immediately).
Plan carefully. Avoid busy trailheads and parking lots. Have several options in mind, plan B, C, or even D. If the parking lot is full when you arrive, consider hiking another segment instead or reschedule your visit.
Yellow blazes – These are the official indicator used to mark the trail route. They are painted or plastic 2-by-6-inch vertical rectangles placed on trees or posts along the trail.
Connecting routes – These days fewer vehicles, less mud and fewer people make these portions of the Ice Age Trail an attractive hike option. Consider hiking these smaller, less crowded roads.
Act smart. Avoid busy trailheads. Pack out your own trash. Do not litter. Pack your own food and water so you don’t need to stop along the way and spread or contract the virus through contact with others.
Limit your hiking or running partners. No new hiking/running partners. Do not hike in any groups other than members of your household. Shrinking your circle of interactions will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, do not carpool with friends or family who are not members of your household.
Be safe. Wear a mask. Stay 6 feet away from others. Do not congregate at trailheads. Let others know before you pass them.
Hike early/ hike late. Due to the congestion on Ice Age Trail segments in populated areas, hike at off-peak times. On weekends, peak times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Runners should give other runners and hikers more space. You are inhaling and exhaling more deeply and therefore more susceptible to absorption and transmission of the virus. Don’t do the “runner nose blow.” It’s a great way to spread the virus.
Lastly, if you’re not feeling well, or have a compromised immune system, you’re safer at home.
For more information visit www.iceagetrail.org.
