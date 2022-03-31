The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library are launching new, free, locally-focused programming this spring and summer, thanks to community support.
The Friends, a non-profit committed to providing library programming and community connections, will offer an Earth Day celebration, a toddler story time and work to provide books to local children this spring and summer.
Friends President Tracy Phillipi said the activities are meant to build bridges and lay the groundwork for future programming.
“When designing programming, librarians engage with all patrons and community members to make sure they are meeting a variety of needs and interests,” Phillippi said. “In this spirit, our volunteers have created a series of events we think will reach many people in Cottage Grove. We ultimately hope our programs will lead to the creation of a part-time librarian position to do this important work in the future.”
All are invited to ‘check out’ these free public events. A full, detailed list, as well as how to sign up, can be found at https://libraryfriendscgwi.org/events.
The next Friends-hosted event is an Earth Day celebration on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cottage Grove School forest and prairie, 470 N. Main Street. This event will include a nature walk led by Wisconsin Master Naturalists, a compost bin and rain barrel sale, a story walk through the forest, and a workshop hosted by the village of Cottage Grove’s sustainability committee. The event will also be visited by the Dane County Trash Lab, a mobile classroom educating children and families about trash and recycling.
The Friends will also hold a toddler story time in the Glacial Drumlin School Garden on June 11 at 9:30 a.m., 801 Damascus Trail. Taylor Prairie 4K teacher Kristin Tuschen will read garden-themed stories, and children will explore the garden and plant their own seedlings.
And in May, the Friends are partnering with the Optimist Club of Cottage Grove to provide books and summer reading materials in Weekend Snack Packs for students in the Monona Grove School District.
Programming kicked off mid-March, with a virtual estate planning workshop to help families with their future planning.
The Friends said in a statement that the programming was funded thanks to donations from Giving Tuesday in November, a grant from the Steve Stricker Foundation, and other community support.
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library is a 501©(3) non-profit formally established in 2004 to support the Village Library Board and champion a community library in Cottage Grove. People can contact Alison Weber for more info at alirenaeweber@gmail.com or 608-217-1464. Or visit the website https://libraryfriendscgwi.org/events.
“The organization does so by providing library programming that aims to connect residents across generations and cultures, fostering personal, community and economic growth for Cottage Grove,” The group said in a statement.