Former Sun Prairie athlete and Maryville University junior guard Jayda Jansen was voted the 2020-21 Great Lakes Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, the league Tuesday.
The 2018 SPHS graduate leads the Saints and ranks second in the GLVC in steals at 2.7 per game. Her 54 total steals are good for sixth nationally and she recorded at least one steal in every game this season.
Jansen also averages 18.9 points per game and shoots 45.5 percent from the field to go along with 42 3-pointers this season. She added 3.6 rebounds per game with 49 assists and eight blocked shots.
