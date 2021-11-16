Food trucks in the Sun Prairie are scarce but a new one has popped up offering Middle Eastern specialties.
Connected with the Fresh Mart international grocery store off Windsor Street, the food truck opened in early summer.
The menu is pared down with a focus on gyros and shawarma.
While gyros have gained popularity in the United States, shawarma is just coming onto people’s radar. The Middle Eastern sandwich offered at the Sun Prairie food truck has seasoned chicken or beef—slow-roasted on a vertical rotisserie. The meat is tucked into warm flatbread with toppings, all for $5.99.
Owner/Entrepreneur Yashar Tairov opened Fresh Mart in October 2020 eager to bring international foods to Sun Prairie. Tairov said the food cart parked outside the store attracts the lunch crowd and those stopping by for a takeout dinner.
Cook Orlando Verdecia, who dishes up the food, said people are giving the menu thumbs up.
“Everybody likes it,” Verdecia said.
Fresh Mart also has a convenient ready-to-eat and take-out counter inside the store with a full range of international food. A sampling of menu items includes French salad, Russian beets, egg salad, stuffed grape leaves, salmon, curries, stews and other dishes. Tairov, who runs the market with help from his family, said the global taste offerings change daily.
Tairov lived in Russia and is of Turkish descent. He came to the United States as a refugee in 2005 and settled in Rockford, Illinois. He worked in landscaping and opened a small business selling cell phone accessories in mall kiosks but decided food markets were the way to go.
Fresh Mart has expanded its offerings recently to include Asian, Latin and Caribbean food, and also a toy section.
Fresh Mart international market is located at 531 A St. just east of McDonald’s. Find more information on the Fresh Mart Facebook page.