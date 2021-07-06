The chapel on the third floor of Main Hall on the old Milton College campus may rival the lobby at the Milton House Inn for the distinction of being the most historic room in Milton.
Certainly, during the first three decades after Main Hall, 513 College St.was constructed in 1855, its spacious chapel was the largest meeting space in the Milton community. Those meetings were not confined to early Milton Academy school functions. Anti-slavery meetings were held in the room during the 1850s. When Nathan Twining helped muster a portion of the 40th regiment of the Union Army during the second half of the Civil War, many of its newly enlisted soldiers drilled in the chapel before receiving their marching orders south to help close out the war.
Throughout the life of Milton Academy/College the chapel underwent many renovations and served a variety of functions. That was true even after the college closed in 1982 and Main Hall was acquired by what is now the Milton College Preservation Society. The latest renovations and updates are being completed as the Preservation Society has an eye toward making the chapel more accessible to the public and Milton community.
The Milton College Preservation Society will be showing off those and other improvements Tuesday by hosting the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After 5. The event, from 5 -7 p.m. will serve as a community open house of Main Hall. Snacks and refreshments will be served and the community is invited to attend.
The Preservation Society will use the event to formally announce its intentions for an exceptionally large improvement – the installation of an elevator to connect the building’s lower level with the chapel. The Society will soon formally launch a fundraiser in hopes of raising about $125,000 for the project.
“It’s been our goal for the past couple of years to raise the community awareness of Main Hall and to make it accessible for weddings, recitals, receptions, plays, showers and other special events,” said MCPS President Doug Welch. “We want people in the community to know just how special Main Hall is and how unique the chapel is within that special building.
“When you tell people anti-slavery meetings were held in that room and that Civil War recruits drilled there, people go ‘whoa’!” Welch said.
There have been several weddings and events in the Main Hall chapel in recent years, but certain limitations have prevented broader interest, Welch said.
“We went to work on the chapel to make it more attractive for public use,” Welch said. “We tore out the permanent seating rows installed in the 1990s and purchased new tables and chairs that can be arranged in more flexible ways,” Welch said. “We had a very generous alumni donor offer to pay for HVAC upgrades, so the chapel is now air conditioned.”
Main Hall has two attractive spaces for rent. The lower level of the building sports a full working kitchen along with a large lounge area, newly furnished with upgraded furniture. The lower level also includes the building’s rest rooms. The two areas can be rented separately or in conjunction with one another, Welch said.
Welch added that the final piece of the Main Hall puzzle is to connect the two spaces with an elevator.
“We believe an elevator will transform the building,” Welch said. “Not only will an elevator allow easy access to all three levels to people with mobility issues, but it will provide everyone in the chapel with easy access to the rest rooms, kitchen and lounge area. Moving items such as food trays, chairs and tables from level to level is also a huge plus.”
Welch has also been busy transitioning rooms on the building’s main floor to tell a coherent narrative of the history of the college and its place in the Milton community. One room has transitioned to a timeline history of the Academy/College through 1918. A second room will be devoted to telling the abolitionist/ Civil War histories of the early Academy.
“The idea is to teach people a little history when they happen to be here for an event,” Welch said. “And to preserve and tell the unique histories of Milton College.”
Welch is currently finishing two rooms devoted to the athletic history of the college. Attendees to Tuesday’s events will be offered a sneak peak at those efforts.
“We are able to better display many of the unique trophies and conference awards won by Milton College teams from the 1920s on,” Welch said. “Together with the many wall-size photos we reproduced, the athletic histories are being told here in a unique way.
“We hope that when people come out to the open house, they will get a better sense our vision for the building.”