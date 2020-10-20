Middle school band looks different today.
At Milton Middle School, practice takes place on the stage. That’s because of the construction. The band and choir room is being converted into the new lunchroom and kitchen and a new band and choir room is included in the new addition.
Jessica Westlund, director of bands at MMS and Northside Intermediate School, said had they been in the band and choir room, there wouldn’t have been as much room for social distancing.
Many adaptations have taken place so that students can play musical instruments, which can produce airborne particles that transmit coronavirus. Westlund said they are following recommendations based on University of Colorado, Boulder, research.
Chairs are spaced 6 feet apart and even farther (9 feet) for trombones.
Instruments have bell covers (to prevent aerosols from spreading).
According to Westland, ordering bell covers from a company for sixth through eighth grade would have cost over $1,000 (for grades 6-8).
Milton was fortunate to have someone who could make them: Cindi Pregler, a paraprofessional at MMS and a local seamstress, who owns Cindi’s Sew & Sew.
An anonymous donor covered the cost of the materials.
Pregler and another band mom, Michele Arduengo, also donated instrument masks that they made. Instrument masks are masks that students can wear while playing their instruments. They open at the middle to create an opening for the instrument mouth piece.
Flute players have plastic shields. Some cut a face shield, others used plastic from a soda bottle or laminating sheets.
Trumpets and trombones have puppy pads on the floor to soak up spit.
Middle school band this year includes 68 seventh-graders and 50 eighth-graders.
“I was nervous about the instrumentation,” Westlund said.
She didn’t get to choose who goes to school on what day, which means she couldn’t make sure she had woodwinds, brass, percussion and so on. Who’s in what class is based on last name.
“Whoever was in Cohort A shows up on A Day. Whoever is in Cohort B shows up on B day. But, it worked out,” she said.
Eighth grade has choir the same hour so Westlund sees kids who are in choir and band about once a week.
But, they are making the most of it.
“Last spring was kind of devastating,” she said. “It was right before our spring concert that school buildings were closed due to the pandemic.”
Both the March and May concerts were canceled.
“Students couldn’t play together,” said Westlund, a teacher for 15 years.
Playing together virtually wasn’t an option because of the lag time with Google Meet, she said.
Her No. 1 goal today is to give kids the opportunity to play together, she said.
“Provide them once again with that band experience and make it as normal as we possibly can to keep that motivation up,” she said.
“Coming back into it, some of the kids were rusty,” she said, which is understandable.
They started in the warmup book. Now they’re working on five concert pieces, including some they didn’t get to perform in spring.
Westlund said kids were happy to be back in a familiar situation.
Even if they aren’t learning in person, students have the option to login and practice with the band.
By maybe December, Westlund hopes to record the students.
“I’d like to get some sort of product out there,” she said.
Although it’s frustrating at times, she said, “I am just really thankful that our administration let us do this. Other school districts didn’t have the space or scheduling.
“We’re going to give kids the possible experience they can have in these crazy times.”
