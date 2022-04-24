Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s spring season is officially underway with 75 teams off and running across their 8 county territory. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire 3-8th grade girls to find joy, health, and confidence through running. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K run. This spring,1,075 girls are being mentored and supported by over 300 volunteer coaches and site liaisons on small teams of 10-20 girls.
In celebration of the participant’s accomplishments from the Spring 2022 season, Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the Girls on the Run Spring 5K presented by SSM Health on Saturday, June 4th at Middleton High School. The 5K run is the culminating experience for the spring season. Teams from across the region including: Beaver Dam, Beloit, Deforest, Edgerton, Fall River, Janesville, Lake Mills, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Mineral Point, Monona, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, and Waunakee will gather together for the 3.1 mile run.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin and their mission to help girls activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams. The Girls on the Run 5K presented by SSM Health is a family-friendly event. Early Bird registration is open through May 15th, 2022. The $30 registration fee includes an event t-shirt and finisher medal.
The event begins at 9:00am on Saturday, June 4th at Middleton High School. Event day registration ($40) is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
About Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin: Girls on the Run SCWI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk Counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which includes more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Trained volunteer coaches lead small teams through the research-based lessons which include dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them prepare for adolescence and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K event. Since 2005, over 16,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.
For more information about Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, visit: https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/