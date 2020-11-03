Join the Janesville Performing Arts Center on a journey through a world where social distancing and mask wearing is just a normal part of everyday life. The audience will take a look into the life of three “couples” as they live life together in “post-pandemic” world. The three 20-minute comedy plays are designed to be lighthearted and charming. They also explore relationships that can keep us strong during these pandemic times. Audience members will feel part of the world as these characters are living by the same rules and themes that are held to JPAC audience members.
Performances of “The Distancing Plays, A socially distant play cycle,” by Milton resident Jim Lyke, will be held Nov. 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12.
As JPAC continues to redefine what type of shows can be done during a COVID-19 world, it is important for the audience and community to know what steps the PAC are taking to ensure the safety of the audience and actors. This play creates a safe environment for actors to perform by literally building social distancing and masks into the world the characters live in. Therefore, it doesn’t take away from the plot, but enhances it. All actors and production team members wore masks and/or socially distanced throughout the entirety of the project. The actors performing in scenes are from the same family/friend unit to add another “protective layer” for the artists.
Seating capacity is limited to 50 people to allow social distancing in the main auditorium. Possible extension dates may be added if needed and will be announced at a later time.
