The topic of elementary school attendance areas in the Milton School District again will be on Monday’s school board agenda.
“We’re going to bring some updates to the plan,” said Superintendent Rich Dahman during an interview with the Milton Courier on June 15.
One of the updates being considered is changes to the attendance area boundary lines.
“Anytime we move a boundary and that brings more students into that school’s attendance area,” he said “that impacts class sizes for everybody else. We have to make sure that we do it in a way that is sustainable.”
According to Dahman, the long-range goal is to have a system that’s consistent, equitable and efficient, he said.
“The consistency is important because people do make decisions about where they want to live based on the school,” he said. “We’re lucky to have four strong elementary schools but there are times when people would prefer to be at one school than another (for a wide variety of reasons). If we have clearly defined attendance areas, then people can make their school choice based on where they chose to live. If they want to make sure their family goes to West, then they can look to find a place in the West attendance area.”
With the past system, he said “we didn’t have that because there weren’t clearly defined boundaries. We looked at requests from people, plugged in students and then saw how far out we could go from the school to keep our class sizes balanced.”
When boundaries were put in place for 2020-21, Dahman said the school district heard from families in each of the attendance areas.
Based on input from families and community members at the last school board meeting and the listening session, Dahman said the school district is looking at changing the process it uses to assign students to schools.
“We haven’t finalized it yet but it will be coming to the board on Monday,” he said. “We’re looking at some changes to allow some options for families.”
Especially with virtual learning in place this spring and students and teachers not having a chance to goodbye at the end the school year, he said having a system that provides flexibility for families would be valuable.
Any changes to the map, the school board would need to approve because the board approved the map.
“Changes to the process we might bring to the board for approval just because it’s the first time that we’re doing it and it’s a change from what we’ve done in the past,” he said.
With the plan that will be brought to the school board on Monday, he said “we’re going to be looking at a process where a student who wanted to stay at Harmony could request to stay at Harmony – as long as there’s space for them and they provide transportation, we would look at approving that.
“The other thing that we’re looking at is – you can see there’s a lot of students outside our boundaries that open enroll into our district. We have at times in the past placed those students before placing our in-district students. To me that’s not fair to our in-district students and their families. Part of the plan that we’re going to be bringing to the board on Monday is giving priority to families that live within the school district and getting them placed first before we place students who live outside the school district.”
Depending on what the school board decides, changes to attendance boundaries could be approved Monday.
“We would start right away, the day after that, on taking requests for families to attend a school outside of their attendance area,” he said. “We would move through that process as quickly as we can to place in-district requests before open enrollment students who have requests.”
In general, Dahman said: “what we heard from people is that they understand that the system we had in place is not sustainable. That it needed to be changed. I think that what we brought to the board initially at the end of May raised some concerns for families and they’re valid concerns that people have so we’re working with families now to find a middle ground – a compromised plan that meets the school district’s need to fix the problems with the old system but also provide some flexibility for families who would like to request to have their child stay at the school that they’re in until they finish third grade.”
Maps of the attendance areas can be found a www.milton.k12.wi.us.See related story Page A6.
