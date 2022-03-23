New faces on the Cottage Grove Village Board introduce themselves

The Cottage Grove Village Board will see a few new faces after the April 5 election.
With incumbents Troy Allen and Paul Vander Velde not seeking re-election, newcomers Chris Stoa and Brittany Ballweg will join incumbent Melissa Ratcliff on the village board after the spring election.
While this isn't a contested race, Ratcliff, Ballweg and Stoa have each answered a few questions, in order to introduce themselves to the community.
Below are their responses to four questions, which were based off questionnaires prepared by the League of Women Voters of Dane County for other area races. The league is a nonprofit devoted to increasing participation in government.
Cottage Grove Village Board
Melissa Ratcliff
- She/her/hers
- Melissaratcliff2018@gmail.com
- Facebook: Melissa Ratcliff for Cottage Grove
- Twitter: @CottageGroveVB
1. Should your village take steps to ensure that access to village services is more equitable?
One great way for equitable access is to have a library where people can have access to resources and information about our community in one place where there is no pressure to buy anything. Additionally, during the pandemic our Village Board and committees met virtually, which allowed everyone to attend from wherever they were. Going forward, members of the public will still be able to attend virtually, even if the meeting is being held in person. It is also up to each committee to determine their meeting format which allows for more flexibility for potential members to serve on committees.
2. Should your village take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
I helped to form the Housing Task Force that is working on recommendations on what additional housing stock is needed in our community. The new Movin’ Out apartment complex- which has 20% of its units set aside for families in which at least one person has a disability- should be completed this year. These will be the first affordable housing units available in Cottage Grove, which unfortunately has lagged behind the rest of Dane County and was the last community in the county to have affordable housing options. The Housing Task Force will help us to reassess where we are at with our housing options and provide recommendations on how to move forward.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your village should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses.
Our village should have a leaf vac truck which would keep leaves out of our streets, stormwater, and lakes, will reduce the amount of algae in our lakes, and will help prevent damaging floods from occurring. I am working with fellow Trustee Murphy on implementing “No Mow May” where we encourage our neighbors to not mow their lawns during the month of May to allow bees and other pollinators to thrive. This also decreases the need for pesticides on lawns, the use of which can be harmful to our environment and can make their way into our drinking water.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
Since I started knocking doors in my first election in 2018, people asked me about building a library in Cottage Grove. In 2019, the Library Planning Committee was formed and a survey in 2020 determined more than 70% of our community supported building a library. In 2021 the Library Board was formed and we are currently working on a financial feasibility study to determine the level of financial support in the community. This will help the Village Board determine the amount needed to be borrowed to finish the project. I will continue to work to make the library a reality in Cottage Grove.
Brittany Ballweg
1. Should your village take steps to ensure that access to services is more equitable?
Absolutely. Having already heard from many residents and living in the community, community itself is an important value to the Village. This should be reflected to Village services and programs that supports the greater community.
2. Should your village take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
Cottage Grove has already made progress and I hope to see it continue. With a growing community we want to make sure we have housing that families, seniors, and other young adults can afford and with affordable housing families have extra room in their budget to support our local businesses and help sustain our community.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your village should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
The Village has sustainability as the third highest priority. It is wonderful that our Village cares for keeping our community healthy and using resources responsibly in the best way possible. Residents and Businesses can always help reduce their carbon footprint and help keep our community viable and strong for generations to come.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
As I talk with residents I have heard they move to Cottage Grove for the community atmosphere, great schools, and small town feel. I would love to see a Library be approved, libraries help support communities through more than just checking out books. There are programming and services for all ages. I would like to continue to see smart business growth so we can support and sustain our small town community atmosphere residents are moving here for.
Chris Stoa
- He/him/his
- Email: chris.stoa.cottagegrove@gmail.com
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/stoa.chris
- Website: www.cs4cg.com
1. Should your village take steps to ensure that access to village services is more equitable?
I am continually learning and trying to be more aware of the barriers that some people face- whether it’s people who don’t have access to internet services and can’t check on what services are available online, or people who work multiple jobs and simply don’t have the time to check on services because they are too busy balancing home and work life. The services offered by the Village are meant to be for everyone and accessible to everyone, and the Village should be constantly adapting to the needs of its residents and figuring out ways to reach as many people as possible.
2. Should your village take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
I think Cottage Grove should be welcoming to all. Housing is a human right and we, as a Village, should be doing what we can to ensure access to housing to those with disabilities or seniors. Others are in an unsustainable spiral of rents that are too high with wages that are too low, and affordable housing is a clear alternative to letting people fall into homelessness- a benefit for the individual and the community. It is especially important to have affordable housing options if the state legislature is going to continue to refuse to raise the state minimum wage.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your village should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
There has been talk about the potential for implementing a weekly recycling pickup and I am interested to see the cost impact of that. If the cost is a barrier, I'd like the Village to consider opening a cardboard drop-off site. People are getting more and more boxes delivered to their houses, especially since the pandemic started. I worry that if residents have boxes piling up, they may just throw them in the garbage if they can’t get them picked up more often or take them somewhere.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
Two things I would like to see more progress on are connecting the Glacial Drumlin bike path to Madison and getting the Village a library. Having a local library will increase educational and employment resources as well as be a place for anyone in the Village to host or attend meetings. I also see a great opportunity to improve the health and connectivity of our Village by extending the bike path. This could provide a safe, fun, environmentally friendly way to bring people to Cottage Grove- especially for families with kids in tow- which is simply not an option right now with the state of Cottage Grove Road between Cottage Grove and Madison.