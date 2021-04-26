Food Truck Rally

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (May 2)

Much like the Milton Public Library’s August event, there will be trucks at various locations in Milton. A map of the locations will be available closer to the event.

A percentage of the proceeds from each truck will benefit the library.

Food trucks include Stormy's Grilled Cheese, South Padre Seafood, Steve's Deli Dog House, Route 26, Little Luzon, Rock City Roasters, The Olive Branch, Gourmet Kettle Korn, Kona Ice

and Sharla's Coffee Stop. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place.

Milton FFA plant sale

3-6 p.m. Wednesday (May 5), Thursday, May 6; Friday, May 7

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 15

The sale will take place in the high school greenhouse. Masks required.

Drop In Bike Tune Ups

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8

Volunteers from Madison’s Freewheel Community Bike Shop will be at the Milton Public Library to give your bike a tune up. No registration required.

Civil War Living History Days

5:30 p.m. May 21 to noon May 23

Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St.

Milton citywide rummage sale

First weekend in June (June 4-6)

