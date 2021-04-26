Food Truck Rally
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (May 2)
Much like the Milton Public Library’s August event, there will be trucks at various locations in Milton. A map of the locations will be available closer to the event.
A percentage of the proceeds from each truck will benefit the library.
Food trucks include Stormy's Grilled Cheese, South Padre Seafood, Steve's Deli Dog House, Route 26, Little Luzon, Rock City Roasters, The Olive Branch, Gourmet Kettle Korn, Kona Ice
and Sharla's Coffee Stop. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place.
Milton FFA plant sale
3-6 p.m. Wednesday (May 5), Thursday, May 6; Friday, May 7
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 15
The sale will take place in the high school greenhouse. Masks required.
Drop In Bike Tune Ups
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8
Volunteers from Madison’s Freewheel Community Bike Shop will be at the Milton Public Library to give your bike a tune up. No registration required.
Civil War Living History Days
5:30 p.m. May 21 to noon May 23
Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St.
Milton citywide rummage sale
First weekend in June (June 4-6)
