Chandler Halderson is now charged with first-degree homicide, hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse, following an appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the charges against the 23-year-old Windsor man in press conference about an hour later, as well as announcing that a tip to law enforcement has let to the discovery of human remains in the Sauk City area.
Halderson is accused of killing his father, Bart Halderson, 50, while his mother, Krista Halderson, 53, remains missing.
On July 7 Chandler Halderson walked into the Dane County Sheriff's Office Northeast Precinct in Windsor and reported his parents had been missing since allegedly going to their cabin on White Lake over the 4th of July weekend. The next day human remains, later identified as belonging to Bart Halderson, were discovered in the area of the Town of Cottage Grove, south of Madison.
Chandler Halderson was taken into custody on suspicion of giving false information to law enforcement and held in Dane County Jail. His first court appearance was a bond hearing on suspicion of providing false information, at which he was ordered to be held on a $10,000 bond, as opposed to the $1 million bond requested by the Dane County District Attorney's Office. On Thursday, Halderson appeared for a second bond hearing and the amount was raised to $1 million.
The District Attorney's Office filed a 14 page criminal complaint outlining suspicious circumstantial evidence of Chandler Halderson's behavior over the days following his reporting his parents missing and his arrest the following Thursday.
Chandler Halderson told authorities that his parents went to the cabin early in the morning with tools because of an emergency issue, but he said that he didn't know what the problem was. He reported that they left with friends, but couldn't say who they were.
Friends who had gone to the aforementioned cabin with the Haldersons told investigators that Krista would not leave her vehicle behind, and that while Chandler said they brought a substantial quantity of alcohol, that same friend said that the Haldersons were not drinkers and that when they were all at the cabin together, there would be one bottle of wine at dinner split between all of them.