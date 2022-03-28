Cambridge Elementary School continues towards its goals of replacing its playground and its surface this summer, which is original to the building, with updated and more inclusive equipment.
The school has raised enough funds and purchased the new equipment, but building principal Chris Holt and Physical Education Teacher Anneke Legge said they are hoping to raise enough money to also get poured in place surfaces installed throughout the play areas.
“So it's more of a spongy kind of surface that allows a little bit of flexibility but it's not like the wood chips where it's hard to move around,” Legge said. “Then, when we come out to the spring and summer season, you’ve got wood chips and you get slivers in toes or wood chips under the toenail kind of thing. So, this provides us a little bit more safety and a little bit more accessibility to the equipment, as far as kids moving around on it and getting on and off of things.”
Reminiscing to his time on the school playground, Holt remembered the rocks that offered no cushion or maneuverability for students with disabilities.The new surface, according to Holt, would not only be more forgiving, but would also be durable, rated for 20 years of use with little to no maintenance when compared to the wood chips.
As of March 23, the school was 70% towards its goal, having raised $228,992 through fundraising and large donations from Cambridge Communities Activities Program as well as the Mary Lyn Anderson Fund.
The equipment is already purchased and awaiting installation, which will be this summer, likely in June or July, according to Holt. While the school continues their fundraising efforts towards the poured in place surface, the equipment will be installed regardless of the surface.
“We're really, really proud of our PTO and are thankful for their support,” Holst said. “I mean, thank goodness, they've been helpful all the way through and the community has just been outstanding with donations and with everything, supporting all of our schools. So we're pretty lucky.”
Currently, the school is bringing it’s Match Madness, where those who donate challenge friends and family to match their donations, to an end, which will close with March Madness on April 4. Donations can be mailed to the following address: Cambridge PTO at 802 W Water St, Cambridge, 53523. Donations can also be made through PayPal.
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.