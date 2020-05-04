At the end of March, we wrote March 2020 was an incredibly long month. By the end of April, most of us lost track of time.
We found more toilet paper and hand soap. We picked up a box of hair color, trimmed our bangs or convinced ourselves to grow out our grays. We bought at least one face mask and if we don’t have one, we know we should. With the right pair of sunglasses, a face mask and our new hairdo, we will be as unrecognizable as our future.
In this week’s Milton Courier, we can acknowledge we made it through another month, whether it feels like it or not.
A lot has happened:
March 11 — World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic.
March 12 — Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency.
March 13 — President Donald Trump declares National Emergency.
March 17 — Mass gatherings of 10 or more prohibited.
Restaurants, bars and other food service establishments no longer offer in-dining seating and cease all self-service food operations.
Schools in Milton School District close.
March 19 — Milton School District begins Virtual Learning Days.
First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Rock County.
Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin.
March 20 — Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities close.
March 25 — Safer at Home Order goes into effect.
March 31 — Gov. Tony Evers sends a letter to FEMA requesting the president issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin.
Rock County Public Health Department confirms the first death due to COVID-19.
April 2 — Department of Administration approves Department of Workforce Development request for 25 additional positions to help process the unprecedented number of claims for unemployment insurance.
April 3 — Resilient Wisconsin (resilient.wisconsin.gov) announced. Initiative provides guidance to Wisconsinites looking for tools and resources to stay mentally healthy during this unprecedented crisis. Practicing self-care, staying connected and reducing stress when possible are the foundation of these tools.
April 4 — Wisconsin granted a major disaster declaration for the entire state.
April 6 — US Supreme Court overturns the governor’s proposal. Ballots must arrive by mail to clerks’ offices by April 13, and be postmarked by April 7.
April 10 — Active and retired healthcare professionals and those who wish to help in non-clinical support positions encouraged to sign up to volunteer through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry.
April 16 — Safer at Home order extended from April 24 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Golf courses open.
All businesses are allowed to offer curbside pick-up, Construction businesses can do aesthetic or optional construction work so long as it is performed by a single person.
Public libraries can provide curbside pick-up of books and other library materials.
Arts and crafts stores can offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks.
Landscaping businesses can do aesthetic or optional lawn care if it is done by one employee.
April 20 — Working with the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, the number of labs performing COVID-19 tests in the state grows from eight labs one month ago to 36 labs.
"Badger Bounce Back" plan outlines criteria for Wisconsin to be able to reopen its economy in phases.
April 21 — Legislature asks State Supreme Court to weigh in on the governor’s extension of the Safer at Home.
April 29 — Nonessential businesses can do curbside drop-off of goods and animals.
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection approves an emergency rule to prohibit late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments.
As we began a new month, state parks reopened.
State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.
On Monday, Evers shared that Wisconsin is prepared to provide 85,000 COVID-19 tests per week.
Things are happening. One day at a time, we'll soon be at the end of May.
