The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson on Oct. 16 will host local author Corey Geiger for a reading and signing of his book "On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture"
The book follows the history of his of the Geiger family matriarch, Anna Satorie, who was the sole owner of her family’s homestead in an era before it was commonplace for women to own property. Later, she married John Burich and together they continued to improve her farm. Geiger’s book explores the history of his family as it is connected the farm and land.
“We are very excited to have Corey join us,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “Corey is a world-renown journalist in the agricultural world, sharing vital agricultural information and farm stories with people around the world. Now he’s sharing his family farm’s story through his new book.”
Geiger is the current editor of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, published in Fort Atkinson by W.D. Hoard and Sons Company. He joined the editorial team in 1995, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
At the Hoard Historical Museum, Geiger will read selections from his book, which will be available for purchase for signing. The program will be held in the museum’s Jones Family Gallery and is free to attend. The wearing of face masks is required in the museum building.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769 or visit hoardmuseum.org.