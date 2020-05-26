St. Mary, 837 Parkview Drive, and St. Joseph in Edgerton will hold Mass in-person this weekend with guidelines in place for limited reopening.
Masses also will be livestreamed.
The weekend Mass schedule looks like this:
- Saturdays — 4 p.m. at St. Mary and 5:45 p.m. at St. Joseph
- Sundays — 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary and 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph
The livestreamed Masses will be: 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph.
Those who are in an at-risk group (over 65, have lung or heart condition, etc.) are encouraged strongly to consider staying home and watching on TV or livestream.
Those who have had COVID-19 or its symptoms or have had contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days should not enter the church.
The Madison Diocese directs that attendance in church will be limited to 25% capacity (105 at St. Mary, 150 at St. Joseph) with empty pews between occupied pews and people not in the same household keeping 6 feet apart. With distancing, the church may not reach 25% capacity.
Those who come first will be seated first. Ushers will direct the seating. If people come after maximum attendance, which is not expected, they are encouraged to watch on screen at home or attend a weekday Mass.
Weekday Masses will be public, and they will also be livestreamed.
There will be no congregational singing. The Gloria, the Responsorial Psalm, the Alleluia, the Holy-Holy-Holy, the Memorial Acclamation, the Great Amen, and the Lamb of God will be spoken. There will be a cantor and keyboardist who will sing some songs.
Communion will be only in the form of bread. There will not be a procession of the bread and wine. There will not be a sign of peace.
Masks are encouraged. The priest will not wear a mask while he is in the sanctuary, but he will wear one while distributing communion. Ushers will wear masks.
Anyone who distributes communion will hand sanitize immediately before distributing and wear a mask. There will be hand sanitizer at several places in church that people may use at any time. Anyone who sets up items before Mass (books used by readers, Communion vessels, etc.) will have washed or sanitized hands.
Gloves are not to be worn by those receiving communion.
