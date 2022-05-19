A student from Deerfield and a student from McFarland were each recognized for their “exemplary performances” at the State Solo and Ensemble competition in late April.
Wesley Christianson of Deerfield High School and Evan Sercombe of McFarland High School were honored for their performances. Christianson performed a baritone or bass solo, and Sercombe performed a tenor solo.
Performances by Christianson and Sercombe were two of only 336 performances to be recognized in the Exemplary Performance Recognition Project. Those 336 were chosen out of more than 6,800 solo student performances or ensemble acts at the state Solo and Ensemble festivals, hosted by the Wisconsin School Music Association.
State festival judges identified these performances through a two-step process, including nomination and final selection.
State Solo and Ensemble was hosted at ten different university locations on April 30, May 6 and May 7. Christianson and Sercombe both performed at the UW-Whitewater location.
Founded in 1932, Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) is a nonprofit group that hosts state and district festivals, concert festivals, state honors music projects, marching band championships and other projects meant to encourage children to pursue music.